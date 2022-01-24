Bahia has 19,665 active cases of Covid-19; Number is the highest in 10 months





The Secretary of Health of the state of Bahia released, this Sunday (23) the data of the epidemiological bulletin of the pandemic of the coronavirus in the state. According to information from the agency, the numbers are the highest in the last 10 months of contamination, since March 14, 2021.

“With more than 4,000 RT-PCR exams analyzed daily, Lacen-BA records a 723% increase in Covid-19 positivity in 22 days. For every 100 exams analyzed, the number jumped from 6.55 positive tests to 53 .92 in this period”, he highlighted. “Today (23) the number of active cases reaches 19,665. The last time a greater number than this was recorded was on 03/14/2021, with 20,474 active”, concluded SESAB, presenting in the post a growth chart of cases contamination in recent days.

Earlier, Sesab also disclosed that 100% of pediatric ICU beds were occupied and encouraged vaccination among children between 5 and 11 years old according to the protocols established by the Ministry of Health, Anvisa and the secretariat itself. Today’s epidemiological bulletin also indicates that, in the last 24 hours, 4,081 new cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.31%), 2,727 recovered (+0.22%) and 3 deaths. Of the 1,316,452 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,269,014 are already considered recovered and 27,773 have died.