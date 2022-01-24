Bahia reaches 19,665 active cases of Covid-19; 3 deaths are recorded

Bahia reached 19,665 active cases of Covid-19 this Sunday (23). The last time the state recorded a higher number was on March 14, 2021, with 20,474 active.

Today’s epidemiological bulletin also indicates that, in the last 24 hours, 4,081 new cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.31%), 2,727 recovered (+0.22%) and 3 deaths. Of the 1,316,452 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,269,014 are already considered recovered and 27,773 have died.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin also counts 1,721,973 discarded cases and 292,835 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 55,161 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far we have 11,049,481 people vaccinated with the first dose, 263,623 with the single dose, 9,308,143 with the second dose and 2,080,641 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 22,145 children have already been immunized.