Bárbara gathers sisters to talk about Natália ‘on top’ of Lucas

Bárbara met Brunna Gonçalves, Laís, Eslovênia and Jade Picon at the “BBB 22” academy (TV Globo). She talked about Natalia, who, minutes earlier, took a shower with Lucas and talked to her brother while the two applied sunscreen to each other. Natalia even praised the medical student and suggested that he pursue a modeling career.

“The two who were turned down have now joined,” began Bárbara, referring to the open bar party that took place last night. At the event, Natália got kicked out of Rodrigo and Lucas wouldn’t have had the reverses matched by Slovenia. “You [Eslovênia] You didn’t get Lucas, did you? But he wanted to, right?”

“So, then he went to shower outside and she went to shower with him. She rubbed her back, rubbed her chest, her face…”, Barbara continued, laughing. “Then the protector. Passing the protector. She, in him. He, in her.”

The sisters commented that Rodrigo said he was avoiding getting involved with other people because he would be in love with someone outside the house and that, after his brother did not respond to Natália, the sister would have aimed at Lucas.

“Natália is very high up”, said Bárbara.

“Later [de não ser correspondida por Rodrigo] she went for Lucas. She’s on top of everyone,” Laís agreed.