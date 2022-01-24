BBB 22: Jade and Natália are the most voted and go to the back and forth test – 01/24/2022

Natália, Pedro Scooby and Jade Picon were the two most voted participants by the house in the first wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) and are very close to the hot seat. This week, each brother had to vote for two different people. Each of the three took seven votes, and Douglas had to break the tie, choosing to save Pedro.

So, Jade and Natalia are on the wall. However, they will participate in the round trip.

The test of luck that will give a second chance to one of them will be held with Luciano, a counterattack of the leader’s nomination.

leader and angel

Douglas, the leader of the week, indicated Naiara for the wall: “Everyone here knows that in the first week you can’t judge someone for some friction. , but it has to be done, someone has to be nominated. This week, I, as leader, will nominate Naiara for the wall”, he justified.

Naiara, in turn, used the power of the counterattack and pulled Luciano, after hesitating a bit.

Rodrigo, the angel of the week, did not have the chance to immunize any confinement colleagues, as this week the angel was autoimmune. However, he said he would immunize Eliezer.

Snitch

Eliezer was drawn to choose one of the brothers to reveal his vote. He chose Pedro Scooby, who opened his vote for Jessilane and Eliezer himself.

