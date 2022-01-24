‘BBB 22’: Jade Picon gets sung by Rodrigo and reaction goes viral. Video

First ‘BBB 22’ party had kiss, touch and cupid

DJ Alok was responsible for animating the first “BBB 22” party. Excited, the confined set fire to the dance floor, which had Maria as a great revelation, followed by Brunna Gonçalves, who taught choreography to the other program companions.

And the kissing season was also opened. Natalia, Maria and Rodrigo exchanged a triple seal. The model, who had an intimate video leaked as soon as she entered the program, even tried to French kiss the commercial manager, who dodged. With her head down, Natalia vented to Slovenia, calling the program’s men “soft”. “I’m not worried, one day I’ll find my place. I’m sad but I’m happy”, he shot.

Meanwhile, Pedro Scooby and Arthur Aguiar tried to join Jade and Paulo, but the two talked and preferred to wait for the right moment. Luana Piovani’s ex-husband, whose name has been mentioned a lot in and out of the program because of the surfer’s participation, also stated that he will try to form three other couples in this edition: Eslô and Lucas; Rodrigo and Laís and Natalia and Eliezer. Will be?

Paulo André explains why he didn’t stay with Jade Picon

The crowd for a romance between Paulo André and Jade Picon is strong in and out of confinement. When they woke up after the party, this Sunday (23), Rodrigo asked the athlete why there wasn’t a kiss between the two. “Why didn’t you take Jade? You’re slow, huh?!”, fired the commercial manager. “I’m slow,” the hallway only replied.