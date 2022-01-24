‘BBB 22’: Married to Ludmilla, Brunna Gonçalves dances to Anitta’s music at a party | BBB



Brunna Gonçalves is confirmed in the Camarote groupPHOTOS Publicity / TV Globo

Published 01/23/2022 12:30

Rio – Dancer Brunna Gonçalves, Ludmilla’s wife, surprised those who were following the “BBB 22” party in the middle of the night. That’s because she went to the ground with the song “Combatchy”, by Anitta with Luísa Sonza, Lexa and MC Rebecca. Lud and Anitta haven’t spoken in years after a fight involving music.

A member of the Camarote group, on the first day of confinement, Brunna even sang part of the song “Sextou”, by Anitta and MC Rennan da Penha, but stopped as soon as she realized she was singing a song of her wife’s disaffection. At another time, she was silent when Anitta was praised within the reality.

understand bullshit

Ludmilla and Anitta had a falling out over the song “Onda Different” and have even exchanged barbs on social media. Ivete Sangalo sang the hit during her performance at Rock in Rio and Ludmilla thanked the singer for her support. Originally, the two recorded the song for the album “Kisses” (2019), by Anitta, along with Snoop Dog.

Some fans then began to criticize Ludmilla, who made no mention of Anitta. “A sea of ​​people singing! I posted thanking Ivete, I celebrated that I managed to make a song and that the composition stuck. Your fans came to attack with everything, saying that I left you out. I was talking about the composition. them, that I’m talking about the composition, which is mine”, said Ludmilla, revealing that she was receiving attacks from Anitta’s admirers.

Ludmilla also accused Anitta of including her own name as one of the song’s composers. “The biggest problem was always her [Anitta] with the lack of truth. I had already given away 50% of the song. If she had acted truthfully with me, saying to me: ‘I’m going to put my name there because I participated in the production of the song and I’m going to gain a songwriter morale’, I would say: ‘Show! Put your name there’. But she acted behind her back, she acted mean, without my knowing it, without my consent, she put her name in my song and kept making me look crazy!” Lud said.

Brunna Gonçalves defended Ludmilla, who at the time was still just his girlfriend. They weren’t married yet. “There was a time when she called me ‘Alcione’s project’, as if it was an insult. But little does she know, that Alcione is one of my biggest references”, she said. “The only thing I did was defend my girlfriend because I know she is 100% right,” she concluded.