BBB 22 Poll | New partial indicates Luciano as the 1st eliminated from reality; vote and opine!

Luciano will probably leave BBB 22 on Tuesday night (25), according to several polls, including that of Bolavip Brasil. Vote and leave your opinion here.

Next Tuesday (25th), the BBB 22 will have the outcome of its first wall, and Luciano remains as the favorite to be eliminated in practically all the polls, including that of Bolavip Brazil.

In the update at noon this Monday (25), Luciano appeared with 41.13% of the votes to leave Big Brother Brasil in the UOL poll. then comes Natalia, with 33.41%. Finally, it appears Naiara Azevedo, who owns 25.47% of public preference. In the Bolavip Brasil poll, Luciano appeared with 40%, Natalia with 36% and Naiara with 24%. Vote below:

How the wall was formed

The training took place on the night of this Sunday (23), in which the leader indicated Naiara Azevedo, taking the singer straight to the wall. Subsequently, the artist was entitled to the counter-coup and pulled Luciano into the hot seat.

With two people already walled up, those confined went to the confessional and, instead of one vote, had to vote for two different participants. The most voted were Natalia, Jade and Pedro Scooby. The leader saved Scooby and the sisters joined Luciano for the back and forth test.

The one who got the best in the race was Jade Picon, and then the first wall of the edition was formed: Naiara, Natália and Luciano. The first eliminated will leave the program on Tuesday (25). It is worth remembering that Big Brother Brasil is shown daily on the TV Globo screen, under the command of the new presenter Tadeu Schmidt.