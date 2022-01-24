‘BBB 22’: poll shows Naiara as the least voted on the wall. See who leaves!

THE “BBB 22” formed the first wall of the edition. Polls about the dispute show Naiara Azevedo as the least voted by the public for now, with only 24.62% of the vote. Already Natalia appears next, with 36.15%, While Lucian, with a difference of only 3% from the second place, is in third place, being the eliminated of the week with 39.22%. The data are from the “Uol” portal and may change until Tuesday night (25).

It is worth remembering that Jade Picon, who received an arrow from Rodrigo recently, but seems to be approaching athlete Paulo André, was also in the dispute for the public’s preference, but managed to save himself in the Bate and Volta race. The influencer celebrated the victory over Natália and Luciano on Sunday night (23), and hugged her confinement colleagues. Naiara Azevedo did not have the opportunity to save herself because she was nominated by leader Douglas Silva.

‘BBB 22’: Naiara Azevedo asks to be eliminated after formation of the wall

Despite the polls showing that the singer must remain in the house with a difference of at least 10% in relation to the other contestants on the program, Naiara Azevedo seems to be dealing in a negative way with the pressure generated in the reality.

Shortly after the formation of the wall, the artist, who would have entered the program with a debt of R$ 4 million, made a speech to the other competitors in which she says that Luciano and Natália should have the chance to remain in the game, stating that they would be ready to “live it”.

‘BBB 22’: Pedro Scooby is saved from the wall by Douglas Silva

While Naiara asks to leave and Jade Picon manages to save himself in the Bate e Volta test, Pedro Scooby needed just one look to escape the hot seat. Known for his “good vibes” humor and his friendship with Douglas Silva and Paulo André, the surfer received seven votes from the house, as well as Jade and Natália, but was saved from the wall by Douglas himself, who was the leader of the week.

Shortly before, not knowing that he had a considerable amount of votes, Pedro Scooby, who got involved in a controversy with Linn da Quebrada, even asked, in the confessional, if he could vote for himself, stating that he had never watched the program and had not knew how it worked.