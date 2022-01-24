‘BBB 22’: Tadeu Schmidt opens live space for Linn da Quebrada to talk about transphobia | BBB



Linn da Quebrada – Reproduction

Rio – This Sunday’s program served for presenter Tadeu Schmidt to touch on an important subject with the brothers of “BBB 22”. Tadeu started by asking which participants were single and which were single. Then the presenter talked to Linn da Quebrada about her tattoo. The singer has the word “She” tattooed on her face.

“You have the pronoun ‘she’ tattooed above your eyebrow. I wanted you to explain why you got this tattoo and for you to say it, once again, reinforcing how people should address you”, asked Tadeu.

“I got this tattoo, actually, because of my mother, because at the beginning of my transition, my mother still made mistakes and treated me with the male pronoun. I said: ‘Mom, I’m going to tattoo ‘she’ on my forehead, to see if you don’t make mistakes.’ And I think this is also an indication for other people. So, it was in doubt, read it and you remember that I want to be treated in female pronouns”, said the artist, who received applause from her colleagues in confinement.

“It’s very important that you teach this, Lina, to the residents of the house and to the whole of Brazil, so that mistakes are not made again. Thank you very much”, concluded Tadeu Schmidt.

Since joining, Linn has been called a “friend” by Slovenia and received a text from Laís asking if she was “single”.