BBB Tá On: the bullshit of the first Paredão do BBB 22 | BBB Podcast It’s On

The weekend was intense at the most watched house in Brazil! There was a party, formation of Paredão, crying and confusion, just the way we like it! And if BBB 22 is on like this, of course Jeska Grecco and Samir Duarte they arrive to reflect all the important events of the last few days, from the moments of tension to the memes that dominated the internet. Listen now!

ALSO AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLAYER! 👇

The brothers were looking forward to enjoying a BBB-style party and they didn’t disappoint! The crowd dominated the dance floor all night and still sent that classic “I’m not going away” in the end. And each of the participants enjoyed it in their own way, whether eating everything good, like Jade, dancing to the floor, like Maria, or being cupid to friends, like Pedro Scooby.

Who are you in the role? ⤵

All the joy of the party gave way to the tension of the first Paredão formation of BBB 22. When the time came, Rodrigo discovered that the Angel this time was autoimmune, while Leader Douglas sent Naiara straight to the hot seat. The sister was entitled to the Counter-coup and pulled Luciano. To complete, the participants discovered in the confessional that the vote of each one of them would be double. Well, folks… the game has started!

THE Brunna was in shock and represented us! ⤵

It’s the Scooby wanted to vote for himself! ⤵

At the end of the voting, we had a triple tie between Jade, Natália and Pedro Scooby, with seven votes each. To break the tie and close this Wall, Leader Douglas had to save one of these three and let Scooby get away with it.

There was also the debut of the Prova Bate e Volta in this edition! Jade, Luciano and Natália had to count on luck to save themselves from this Paredão in a dispute involving the breaking of little pigs.

And the internet took the opportunity to make more memes! ⤵

Jade Picon got the better of it and escaped from Paredão, which was between Luciano, Naiara Azevedo and Natália. So, who leaves?

BBB22 Wall: Vote to eliminate. Luciano, Naiara Azevedo or Natalia?

Do you think it ended there? Not even! The first Sunday of BBB 22 also gave us another moment of tension, with the now walled-in Naiara Azevedo venting: “It wasn’t what I wanted right now, but I have to understand my limit. I’m not ready to live this [o BBB]”.

Check out her full speech ⤵

After being voted on in Paredão, Naiara Azevedo tells her brothers: ‘I’m not ready to live

People were so moved by this first vote that Tiago Abravanel even suggested that the brothers not participate in this Monday’s game of discord (24).

Bonus: Listeners reveal their favorite memes from the edit (so far!) ⤵