BBB22: Jade Picon fears disapproval after speech about Linn da Quebrada | BBB22

The Sunday edition (23) of Big Brother Brazil 22 (Globo), was marked by a very important issue. Tadeu Schmidt talked to Linn da Quebrada and the other participants live, about the sister being addressed by the female pronoun. Praising the singer and talking about how important it is to have her on reality, he pulled the ear of the confined.

“First a question for them: who is single there? Now a question for them. Who’s single there? Linna, you have the pronoun “she” tattooed above your eyebrow. I wanted to know how people should treat you.”, began Thaddeus. Camarote and Pipoca were flabbergasted and embarrassed by Schmidt’s sermon, which brought up the situation live.

Linn da Quebrada was very direct in the answer, sitting on the couch next to the participants: “I got this tattoo because of my mom. Because at the beginning of my transition, she still made mistakes and treated me with the male pronoun. And I tattooed it on my forehead so she wouldn’t miss it. When in doubt, read it, because I want to be addressed by the feminine pronoun”.

Bruna Gonçalves, Ludmilla’s wife and dancer, was confused if she would have upset Linn da Quebrada within the game: “She’s super cool! I don’t remember if I said anything or not, but it hurt to hear.” Slovenia was also present in the conversation: “It’s a bad habit that you have to break.” Even Jade Picon was nervous, watching over her image: “Both are right, aren’t they?”.

Picon did the Bate e Volta test and got the best, managing to escape the much-feared Paredão. Luciano, Natália and the digital influencer had to break little pigs and find three coins worth R$500,000. Vyni confessed that she voted for Jade and apologized to the businesswoman, talking to Léo Picon’s sister in the living room.

“You weren’t my first choice. Really. It wasn’t you really. But some events here rocked everything and with a lot of heartache I voted for you because I didn’t want to be unfair.”, Vinicius said to Jade Picon. Always affectionate and calm until the moment, the young woman proved to be serene listening to Vinicius’ confession.

“It’s all right! We are now starting from scratch.”, hugging the Ceará native. Leo, brother of Jade Picon, has already declared his support for Pedro Scooby. The entrepreneur and blogger joked: “As I explained, the R$1.5 million PIX was a lie. Then the people from Team Scooby, who is a guy that I consider part of my family, contacted me, and from now on, it’s Team Scooby”.