BBB22: Laís’ team speaks out after transphobic torpedo

Last Saturday (22), Lina received a transphobic torpedo on BBB22. She was asked if she would be “single”. In the speech, the masculine pronoun was used, while the singer, who is a transvestite, identifies with the feminine. After the repercussion on the internet, the Globe showed that the author of the message had been lais.

On the torpedo was written:Are you single? Is anyone asking here“.

when the name of lais was revealed, the sister’s team commented on the case on social media.

“We want to apologize, on behalf of Laís, for the wrong placement of her when addressing Linn da Quebrada. We know that the right thing would be to ask ‘Are you single?’. This is a serious matter, and on behalf of everyone who supports and cheers for Laís Caldas, we reiterate our apologies to Linn and to everyone who felt offended by the mistake made.” published the sister’s team.

It is worth remembering that the participants of the reality show do not know who the authors of the anonymous text messages are. When Lina saw the message did not comment on the matter. The person who sent it didn’t comment inside either.

Understand

One of the new features of “BBB22” is the sending of anonymous messages between the brothers. With this, any participant can send a message to another without discovering who it was – unless the author of the message reveals it.

Until then, participants have the anonymous text to make jokes and exchange praise. In fact, this seems to have been the intention of the author of the message to Lina. However, the participant was wrong to have used a word in the masculine with the singer. “Are you single? Someone is asking here,” the message read.

