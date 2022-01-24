BBB22: Naiara questions about race and Douglas says: ‘When you go out, research’

It seems that BBB22 is being a cram school for some, and an endless test of resistance for others. Once again, racial issues became the agenda within the program. This time, Naiara Azevedo I wanted to clear some doubts with Douglas Silva about terms she has heard. The brother, however, indicated that she research when she left the house.

The matter started after Naiara questioned whether Carol Brito, with whom the actor has a relationship, is white or black. Douglas then replied that she is the daughter of black and white.

The singer, then, began to ask questions about interracial relationships and, in addition, what would be the right word to refer to black people.

“I once saw a scholar saying that she liked to be called ‘preta’, another saying that she liked being called black, another that she liked to be called brunette, there are two hundred ways to speak. What do you speak?“, he asked.

Douglas replied that it depends on the person and how comfortable they are. “If I want to be called yellow even though I’m black…”, added. The singer, then, said she had never seen the actor raise this agenda inside the house.

“Calling me moreno I don’t like it, I’m black, I’m black“, said the brother.

Not satisfied, Naiara asked the difference between “black” and “black“. Douglas replied that there are different explanations and contexts. “Black is color, black is race, but then there is an association of the word black”, he added.

Then, the sertaneja asked “is it wrong to speak mulatto”? Douglas and Linn da Quebrada responded in the negative. Naiara then replied: “I read in a book that was not cool, BUT before in the samba schools in the lyrics was not a reference?”. At the same moment, the current leader countered: “Ignorance, ignorant speaking”.

The singer commented that she has already encountered “people from the militancy” who use words in different ways, which ends up confusing her. “It’s not my place of speech, but if I use the word ‘preto’, the word ‘negro’ or the word ‘moreno’, because I’m talking, it gets very confusing…”, he explained.

“Some see and judge, others say they are speaking correctly, ‘No, you’re talking the wrong way’. We get lost,” he added.

Pedro Scooby, then, entered the conversation, and explained to the singer and said that everything depends on the way it is said and the intention. As an example, the surfer detailed his relationship with the actress Cris Vianna who, according to him, told his brother’s children that they can call her “Aunt Preta”.

“That’s where intimacy happens, knowledge happens. I do not know you. Then you say: ‘Ah, the black spoke’. Oops, I don’t know you, you don’t have intimacy“, added Douglas.

The surfer also recalled that everyone has a name and if you don’t know someone, you can look for another characteristic besides skin color. “you say ‘the guy with the orange shorts’, ‘the guy with the beard’”, complete. Naiara retorted and said that she was not referring to that sense, and that she was there to learn.

Douglas quickly replied to the sister that he would not teach her for life and that she should research more when she left the house. Finally, he asked how many black people the singer has in her social cycle.

Naiara said that she has hundreds, and that she has also researched the subject, but would like to learn more from her brother. “When I’m intimate with them, it’s one thing. When I don’t, because I have a place to speak in society, I have an obligation to learn as much as I can to set an example. I wanted to learn from you“, he concluded.

