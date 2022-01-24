BBB22: Pedro Scooby and Paulo André clash in the leader’s room | BBB22

Even before the first party started, last Saturday (22), Rodrigo Mussi, Pedro Scooby, Paulo André, Luciano, Lucas and, of course, the owner of the room, Douglas Silva, were in the leader’s room. Rodrigo stated that the cabin deals better with viewers. “You know how to deal with a large audience, unlike us [Pipocas]”. The leader did not like the model’s comment. “No. It has nothing to do. Listening. Don’t talk nonsense,” said the actor.

The player of the edition, Rodrigo, insisted and reaffirmed. The brother’s teasing made the leader open the game. “What does one have to do with the other? Rodrigo, nothing to do. How many editions of Big Brother have you watched? Just answer me.” Showing to be a wrong person, the model replied: “About 2 or 3”. The actor responded that the game’s vision may not be in line with the audience. “In these 2 or 3 [edições], one person said: ‘You may be being seen as this and this’. And there is nothing out there.”

The Leader’s Room became the stage for discussions

With the VIP group gathered in the leader’s room, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva argued over Luciano. The athlete tried to explain the fear that the anonymous person has of being frowned upon by people. “After he [Luciano] throws a stop, he may misunderstand and feel like you guys are kidding. But I know you’re not kidding.” Paulo said he tries to assuage these issues so as not to be misunderstood. “The more I can minimize it, fine. Because I don’t want people to misunderstand me.”

Soon after, Paulo André continued. “So when he [Luciano] throws a thing like: ‘Oh, I’m out there I’m afraid to be…’ and I laugh, maybe he misunderstands. Got it?”. The athlete tried to explain himself. “He talks like this: ‘Gee, I have my neuroses. I’m afraid. I have…’, and you laugh.” The leader pointed out, “But nobody did that. Nobody laughed.”

Paulo explained that the situation was an example and from the same point of view as leader Douglas, Scooby replied: “Your example was bad”. The athlete said that suddenly, it may happen. The surfer made it clear: “You raised this possibility, you created something in his head [Luciano] that did not exist”. Luana Piovani’s ex concluded: “It’s you who doesn’t understand”. Finally, the athlete with nowhere to run apologized. “If it looked like I was playing him against you, I didn’t mean to.”