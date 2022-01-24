BBB22: Rodrigo discloses “Uber” in ad for “99Pop” | BBB22

With the result of Douglas Silva’s victory, in the decision of who would be the leader and the angel of the week last Friday (21), Joseense became the first angel of Big Brother Brasil 22. For the lunch of the angel in the afternoon this Sunday (23), Rodrigo Mussi can choose three participants to enjoy the meal and the gift of the angel with him. The brother called Laís, Natalia and Vyni.

Sponsored by “99Pop”, the brother sat in front of the television on one of the four benches and said: “Let’s take our Uber now…99”. Embarrassed, the brother put his hands on his face, not believing he said the name of another company in the same field. Laís, Natália and Vyni didn’t react and one of the sisters laughs completely without grace. Later, the first BBB 22 wall takes place.

Dynamics of the Wall

On Sunday night (23), the first wall will be formed. The leader Douglas Silva will nominate one of the participating brothers, except Arthur Aguiar, with whom he won the immunity test on Thursday (20). Before that, Laís and Bárbara gained immunity in another resistance activity last Tuesday (18). With the victory in the super race and defeat in the decision of who would be leader or angel, Rodrigo, who is the angel, is also autoimmune.

The leader’s nominee may contraindicate. In the confessional, the house votes for two participants and the two with the most votes fill the remaining seats. The wall will be triple, that is, it will have the debut of the “back-to-back”. The test is lucky and will be in honor of Eliezer, that is, it will be with little pigs! Everyone participates except the leader’s nominee. Whoever wins is safe from the wall.

Continues after advertising

Rodrigo thought he would be the leader

Last Friday (21), the “super race” consecrated Rodrigo Mussi and Douglas Silva as the finalists for the Leader and Angel of the week. The brothers thought they would decide each one’s role in the game. The first fall came when Tadeu Schmidt appeared on Ao Vivo, and asked the two to go to the external area to break the tie.

The dynamic was worth a car to the winner, who would be the leader, and whoever lost, the Angel of the week and would take the prize of 10 thousand reais. With Douglas’ victory and no leader, Rodrigo had already chosen his VIP and even warned other participants who would not be in the group. Surprising everyone, Tadeu Schmidt explained what the monster would look like and asked the Angel to decide the monster. Eliezer asked to be one of the two monsters. Remembering his enmities in the house, Mussi chose Naiara Azevedo to complete the dreaded “Punishment of the Monster”.