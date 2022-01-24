BBB22: Rodrigo gives Jade an “arrow” and takes it out

This Sunday (23), Rodrigo revealed to Jade Picon who gave an “arrow” at the sister. The “arrow” can be given through the “queridometer” of the BBB22 and it is a sign of flirtation. The sister, however, did not reciprocate the “arrow” and also did not appear excited when she learned of her brother’s interest.

On the outside of the house, Rodrigo told to Jade: “I took an arrow at you. I was looking like this and pam! I took an arrow at you. One day, who knows, maybe 10 years from now, you’ll give it back”.

Jade laughed and replied: “In 10 years you will be 46, my son! I will be 30”. So he played “I’m going to be big uncle. I’m going to be gray, I can get some facelifts…”.

Paulo Andre, which is “shipped” with Jade on the internet and by other participants in the BBB, was in the conversation and was silent after the brother’s revelation.

Natália exchanges a peck with Maria and Rodrigo at the first party

Right after the show DJ Alok, Natalia BBB22’s first kisses have already premiered. The atmosphere warmed up on the dance floor when the sister and Maria kissed. A short time later, the member of the popcorn team gave Rodrigo another peck.

It all started when Rodrigo Mussi went up to the dancer on the dance floor to praise Maria. “Hey Maria, you are beautiful”, said the commercial manager as the singer approached. Natalia, then, pulled her sister and kissed her.

Rodrigo celebrated the kiss of the two and they moved away and continued dancing. Moments later, visibly upset, Natalia approached Slovenia and asked for a kiss.

“Not now. I will get water for you“, said Miss Pernambuco, moving away from the dancer. A short time later, Natalia also kissed Rodrigo.