Betrayal? Maíra Cardi is revolted by Arthur Aguiar’s slip at BBB22 | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar are married

Maíra Cardi scolded Arthur Aguiar on social media this Sunday (23). She, who has already been betrayed by the actor 16 times over the course of their marriage, showed her irritation with her husband’s slip into BBB22: he ate… bread!

While the whole of Brazil was waiting on the reality show for him to cheat on Maíra for the 17th time, the weight-loss coach lashed out at the boy for having escaped from the diet. In her outburst, she worked hard to help him lose weight and get a defined body within the Globo program.

“You couldn’t have eaten bread. You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body. 9 kg went for nothing, 30 days fighting in that little body to be there beautiful, on display, for Brazil to see, and you ate me bread? Don’t do it”, said the ex-BBB.

The comments, as you’ll see below, have an air of mockery as well as frustration, as she dedicates her life to getting people to lose weight with her method.

Among the posts shared on Instagram Stories, she showed the message she received from a friend via WhatsApp in which she mocks the fact that she has been gored several times by the actor. See Maira’s rant: