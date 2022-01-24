Biden considers sending troops to Eastern Europe and Baltic amid tensions with Russia: media

US President Joe Biden is considering sending troops, warships and aircraft to NATO allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltics amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

According to US administration officials quoted by The New York Times, senior Pentagon officials presented Biden with a variety of options for deploying US troops closer to Russia. of the US President in Maryland, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Commander Mark Milley, among other senior officials, discussed the situation around Ukraine with Biden via video conference. NATO intelligence claims that Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops along the Russian-Ukrainian border and some Western analysts even suggest that an attack is imminent. The Kremlin for its part has repeatedly denied such allegations, suggesting that the West is using Ukraine for its own ends. The US Air Force has been monitoring the Russian-Ukrainian border more frequently since December 2021. In addition, the US and its NATO allies have military advisers in Ukraine. Washington has indicated, should the alleged invasion take place, that it would withdraw its military advisers from the country.

US President Joe Biden is considering sending troops, warships and aircraft to NATO allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltics amid rising tensions with Moscow over the possibility of a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine.

According to US administration officials quoted by The New York Times, senior Pentagon officials presented Biden with a variety of options to deploy US troops closer to Russia.
During a Saturday meeting at Camp David, the US President’s Maryland residence, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Commander Mark Milley, among other senior officials, discussed with Biden the situation around Ukraine via videoconference.

NATO intelligence claims that Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops along the Russian-Ukrainian border and some Western analysts even suggest that an attack is imminent. The Kremlin for its part has repeatedly denied such claims, suggesting that the West is using Ukraine for your own purposes.

By sending US troops to Ukraine ‘we would be sacrificing them’, says US senator
The US Air Force has been monitoring the Russian-Ukrainian border more frequently since December 2021. US and its NATO allies have military advisers in Ukraine. Washington has indicated, should the alleged invasion take place, that it would withdraw its military advisers from the country.

