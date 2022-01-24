https://br.sputniknews.com/20220124/biden-pondera-envio-de-tropas-dos-eua-ao-leste-europeu-em-meio-a-tensoes-com-russia-diz-midia-21137127. html

Biden considers sending troops to Eastern Europe and Baltic amid tensions with Russia: media

Biden considers sending troops to Eastern Europe and Baltic amid tensions with Russia: media

US President Joe Biden is considering sending troops, warships and aircraft to NATO allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltics amid… 2022.01.24, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-24T04:10-0300

2022-01-24T04:10-0300

2022-01-24T05:00-0300

international panorama

Ukraine

nato

Eastern Europe

USA

baltic countries

Russia

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/17551848_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_0876a5cc241f5a01b5cac06867714da2.jpg

According to US administration officials quoted by The New York Times, senior Pentagon officials presented Biden with a variety of options for deploying US troops closer to Russia. of the US President in Maryland, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Commander Mark Milley, among other senior officials, discussed the situation around Ukraine with Biden via video conference. NATO intelligence claims that Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops along the Russian-Ukrainian border and some Western analysts even suggest that an attack is imminent. The Kremlin for its part has repeatedly denied such allegations, suggesting that the West is using Ukraine for its own ends. The US Air Force has been monitoring the Russian-Ukrainian border more frequently since December 2021. In addition, the US and its NATO allies have military advisers in Ukraine. Washington has indicated, should the alleged invasion take place, that it would withdraw its military advisers from the country.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220123/enviando-tropas-dos-eua-a-ucrania-estariamos-a-sacrifica-las-diz-senador-americano-21128224.html

Ukraine

Eastern Europe

baltic countries

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/17551848_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_804d34f48db619eef119c353c0ed4b64.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Ukraine, NATO, Eastern Europe, USA, Baltic countries, Russia