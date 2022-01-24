Bitcoin drops to lowest in six months | Economy

Bitcoin’s value tumbled nearly 9% on Monday, to its lowest level in six months, as fears of a Russian Ukraine attack drive investors around the world to shed their riskiest assets. , according to Reuters.

At 9:26 a.m. EDT, the cryptocurrency’s price was down 6.29% to $33,501, according to CoinDesk. Earlier, it hit $33,046, its lowest since July. This month alone, bitcoin has dropped almost 30%.

Relative to its maximum value of almost $69,000, the cryptocurrency has already lost more than 50% of its value.

The US State Department said on Sunday it would order diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine in one of the clearest signs yet that US officials are preparing for aggressive Russian action in the region.

Conflict fears hit stocks across the world hard as they bolster the dollar and oil.

Added to this conjuncture are the tensions over the US interest rate: this Tuesday, the two-day meeting of the US Central Bank begins, which could start the rate hike and a stronger withdrawal from the economic stimulus measures.

Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also dropped. The second-largest digital currency, Ether, dropped 13% to $2,202, its lowest since July 27.