Black Shark 4 Pro with Snapdragon 888 arrives for R$ 2,843.70

The Black Shark 4 Pro is arriving on the 24th of January costing around BRL 2,843.70. In addition to the Snapdragon 888 processor and 4500 mAh battery, the phone has more to offer in its specifications and features, let’s learn more about it below.

The new Black Shark 4 Pro

screen and cameras

With an AMOLED display screen of 6.67 inches, the Black Shark 4 Pro has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which allows switching between 120 Hz, 90 Hz and 60 Hz. The device itself adjusts itself to whatever works and performs best.

The screen has HDR10+ and technology that saves more than 15% battery life than other conventional models. The functionality Magic Press enables lag-free screen taps and greater accuracy especially in games, the multi-touch feature is improved, and the on-screen sensitivity is fine-tuned.

On the back we find a triple set of cameras, with the main one being 64 MP, an 8 MP ultra wide and a 5 MP macro lens. The Black Shark 4 Pro allows you to record 4K at 60 frames per second, in addition it has electronic stabilization and night mode. The front camera is 20 MP and allows recording 1080p at 60 frames per second.

performance and battery

The processor is a Snapdragon 888 with 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. Intended specifically for gaming, the phone’s performance is enhanced through the Sandwich ventilation system. With this system the heat is dissipated and the temperature is reduced by 18 degrees.

The RAM memory technology is LPDDR5+UFS3.1 which allows faster data transfer, especially for downloading and installing games.

The device features DXO TOP1 technology to ensure better sound quality and immersion when watching movies, listening to music and playing games.

The battery is 4500 mAh and features 120W fast charging, reaching 100% charging in less than 15 minutes. Battery performance allows for long periods of use and longer runtime even with many hours of heavy applications and games.

Compared to other devices, the union of the specifications and all the assigned system guarantees more gaming time and battery that doesn’t heat up.

games and extras

Primarily intended for gaming, the Black Shark 4 Pro has adaptive triggers that are inserted on its side. The device aims to give the best gaming experience with the power of the processor and all the graphical interface.

In addition to games, it is possible to add new functions to triggers and thus open specific applications, open applications and much more. When analyzing the gamer design of the device, we realized that in addition to the triggers it has a biometric sensor on the side for unlocking and payments.

The device also has several features dedicated to spec management, Shark Space is the space dedicated to taking care of your phone and ensuring better gaming performance. By activating it you gain more speed, activate the do not disturb mode and activate other functions for better immersion.

Black Shark 4 Pro has dedicated RGB effects for gamers, ensuring greater gaming immersion and better experience.

Still in the games part, the cell phone has an intelligent assistant called Shark Chan, it was created to help the user in everyday life, answering questions and performing actions within the device.

In connectivity we have the famous 5G, in addition to the Wi-Fi 6E connection, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC for approximation payments and processes, working in multiple ways for various actions.

Launch of Black Shark 4 Pro

Arriving on January 24 from 4:00 am, for the price of R$ 2,843.70 you can guarantee the device by clicking here. For the first 500 purchases of Black Shark 4 Pro you get a free headphone TWS for free. Don’t miss the promotional period that will only be on January 24th and guarantee the device with the gift.