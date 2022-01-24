Bolsonaro evaluates appointing a pro-chloroquine doctor to Anvisa

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is already studying names for the post of director of the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa), which will become vacant in July. Amid the clashes with the current head of the body, Rear Admiral Antonio Barra Torres, Bolsonaro now wants to nominate someone with a profile aligned with the government and in favor of denialist flags. The information is from the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

The name of Hélio Angotti, a pro-chloroquine doctor who currently heads the Ministry of Health’s Science and Technology Department, is one of those listed for the vacancy. Members of the government heard by Folha say that the proposal pleased the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who wants to remove Angotti from the portfolio, without getting into friction with the doctor.

The nomination of the president must be approved by the Senate. However, members of the Centrão parties say that Angotti’s chances of reaching Anvisa are small.

In the sights of senators

In the coming days, the Covid-19 Pandemic Observatory Parliamentary Front should invite Angotti to provide clarification on the technical note of the folder, in which it attributes effectiveness to hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against covid-19 and says that vaccines do not have the same effectiveness, the opposite of what studies around the world show.

The document signed by Angotti bars the guidelines that contraindicated the “covid kit” in the outpatient and hospital treatment of the disease, prepared by a group of doctors convened by Queiroga, and approved by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Health System (Conitec).

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat