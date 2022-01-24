Bolsonaro sanctions the 2022 Budget, says Planalto | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the 2022 Budget on Friday (23), with vetoes, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic reported this Sunday (23). The act will be published in the “Official Gazette” on Monday (24).

The text was approved by the National Congress on December 21 of last year.

Planalto did not say whether Bolsonaro granted the planned readjustment to federal police officers or whether the fund for financing electoral campaigns remained at R$4.9 billion. This detail will be published in the “Official Journal of the Union”.

In a note, the Planalto says that it was necessary “to veto budgetary programs in order to adjust mandatory expenses related to personnel expenses and social charges. of programming vetoes”.

The vetoed amount was not reported. The economic team estimated that it would be necessary to veto about R$9 billion to recover mandatory expenses that were underestimated in the approval of the Budget by Congress. However, the expectation is that the number will be much lower, around R$ 3 billion, given the difficulty of finding veto appropriations.

Deficit in public accounts

The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic also informed that the total amount of expenditure foreseen in the Budget is R$ 4.7 trillion, of which R$ 1.9 trillion refers to the payment of public debt.

Already the expected result for the federal government’s accounts is a deficit of R$ 79.3 billion, lower, therefore, than the target foreseen in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which authorized a shortfall of up to R$ 170.5 billion.

“This projection of the primary result [resultado das contas do governo federal] present in the LOA-2022 lower than the target foreseen in the LDO-2022 is particularly due to the increase in the estimate of primary revenues carried out by the National Congress”, explains the government.

The primary deficit occurs when government spending exceeds tax and tax revenues. When the opposite occurs, the primary result is a surplus. This account does not include expenses with the payment of interest on the public debt.

Since 2015, the federal government has been recording successive primary deficits. The result of the 2021 government accounts comes out on Friday (28).

Also according to the Planalto, the sanctioned text provides:

R$89.1 billion for the payment of Auxílio Brasil in 2022;

R$139.9 billion to meet minimum investments in public health actions and services; and

R$ 62.8 billion in the maintenance and development of education.

in the note, Planalto did not say whether Bolsonaro decided to grant or veto the salary readjustment for agents of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen). The text approved by parliamentarians included, at the request of the government, a reserve of R$ 1.7 billion for the adjustment of these categories.

The readjustment forecast specifically for these categories increased pressure from other sectors of the civil service on the government.

Last Tuesday (18), for example, civil servants from more than 40 federal agencies staged protests in front of the Central Bank (BC) and the Ministry of Economy, in Brasília, demanding adjustments based on inflation correction.

In addition, employees of the Federal Revenue Service, the Central Bank and Labor auditors handed over positions in protest to the exclusive readjustment to the police and demanded equal treatment.

Amid the pressure, the government issued a decree that divided power over the Budget between the ministries of the Economy and the Civil House.

In practice, with the measure, Minister Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), a licensed senator, gained more influence over the decisions of the budget piece.

Bolsonaro’s deadline to sanction the 2022 budget ends on Friday (21)

In note, Planalto also did not say whether Bolsonaro kept the reserve for funding the electoral fund at R$ 4.9 billion. The fund is public funds intended to fund the campaigns of candidates for the 2022 elections.

The amount foreseen in the Budget approved by Congress is above the amount of the last elections. In 2018, the parties had R$ 1.7 billion to finance campaigns for deputies, senators, governors and president. In 2020, in municipal elections, the amount of the electoral fund was R$ 2 billion.

The definition of the value of the fundão was the subject of an impasse. In the government’s Budget proposal, sent in August 2021, the amount was estimated at R$ 2.1 billion.

Deputies and senators, however, approved the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) with a forecast of a reserve of R$ 5.7 billion for the fundão. Subsequently, this section of the LDO was vetoed by the president, but Congress overrode the veto, which would pave the way for the resumption of R$5.7 billion.

But, during the negotiations in Congress, the budget rapporteur, deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), defined that the fundão for this year would be R$ 4.9 billion – a value below that foreseen in the LDO and which was approved by the deputies. and senators.