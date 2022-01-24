Booster vaccines are 80% effective against severe forms of the omicron – 01/23/2022

The protection of vaccines against possible serious forms of covid-19 has dropped to 50% with the omicron variant, although with booster doses this percentage increases to 80%, the WHO (World Health Organization) said on Saturday.

In its sixth updated report on the omicron, the WHO says that the new strain has now been detected in 171 countries worldwide, and concludes that its ability to evade immunization provided by vaccines or antibodies from recovered patients has contributed to its strong worldwide transmission. .

The risk in the pandemic due to the increase in the micron remains “very high”, reiterates the body, concluding that the effectiveness of vaccines against severe forms of the disease is mainly preserved, although not so much against infection.

However, it does not appear that the usual coronavirus detection systems, both PCR and antigen tests, are less effective with the omicron compared to previous variants of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, the report indicates.

In addition, it also concludes that the omicron tends to affect the upper respiratory system more, compared to previous variants that attacked the lower tract, which could contribute to the predominance of less severe cases.

However, warns the WHO, the sharp rise in cases worldwide has led to an increase in hospitalizations and visits to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in many countries.

The organization highlights that in recent weeks the progress of infections has slowed down slightly: they increased by 20% in the second week of this year, while in the first they rose by 55%.

The WHO says current treatments for severe cases of covid-19 remain effective in infections with the omicron, although one type of these therapies, those using monoclonal antibodies, may have diminished their effectiveness.

The report is published at a time of record rates of daily cases on the planet: last Thursday, four million new positives were confirmed in the world, the highest number to date.