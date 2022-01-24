Boris is accused











Boris Johnson fights for his political survival. Aware that the British are furious with the successive parties at 10 Downing Street, in full confinement, the prime minister is always looking over his shoulder, don’t let one of his ministers stab him in the back, while a rebellion boils over in his own party’s parliamentary bench. And he is using dirty tricks, accused the Conservative MP William Wragg, denouncing that several of his colleagues were the target of “blackmail” by the British Government, being threatened with cuts in the funding of their constituencies or even with the disclosure of embarrassing stories to the press. , lest they support an internal no-confidence motion.

Wragg, who is chairman of the House of Commons parliamentary committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs, even appealed to his conservative colleagues to contact the police. “Intimidation of a member of Parliament is a serious matter,” he said in a statement.

In turbulent British politics, it wouldn’t be the first time, and it probably won’t be the last, that MPs have been threatened by their leaders. In a way, behind the scenes, going around looking for skeletons in other people’s closets to use as a bargaining chip is described as being part of the job. In fact, the position of head of parliamentary bench, responsible for keeping deputies in line, voting with their parties, is even suggestively called whip, or ‘whip’, in English.

“If I complained every time I was threatened by a whip, or if a whip complained every time I threatened him, the police wouldn’t have time to conduct any other police work,” tweeted Conservative MP Michael Fabricant, one of the most Johnson’s vocal supporters.

However, this time the pressure on Conservative MPs is on a different scale than usual. The main target appears to be Conservatives elected on the ‘red wall’, traditional Labor strongholds in poorer regions in the north of the country, which Johnson won in the 2019 elections. They were the first to turn against him, being in insecure constituencies and seeing his re-election at risk due to Johnson’s unpopularity.

“My constituency needs this money,” one of the pressured Conservative MPs explained to the Guardian. “They haven’t used this kind of leverage before,” he admitted.

It may be an indication of the degree of desperation of Johnson, touted as a political undead. The discussion is no longer even whether he will go to the next elections as prime minister, but when he will come out. He has a 73% disapproval rate, lower than his predecessor Theresa May when she resigned, polls by YouGov show.

Even among conservative voters Johnson has a 52% disapproval rate. It is enough for 54 of the 360 ​​Conservative deputies to demand his resignation for him to have to defend his post in an internal election – in the corridors of Westminster, it is speculated that the necessary number of Conservative deputies could meet in the coming days.

There, Johnson would have as great rivals for the leadership of the Conservatives his foreign minister, Liz Truss, and his finance minister, Rishi Sunak. That they are “trying to keep their heads down”, described a source within the Conservatives to the British daily i, but, even so, “they are definitely mobilizing”.

However, there is no indication that Johnson is willing to give up. On the contrary, it seems that he will do everything to stay in power, noted the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey.

“All that interests Boris is saving his own skin”, accused Davey, reacting to the allegations of blackmail. “He’s acting more like a mafia boss than a prime minister.”