Botafogo’s Olympic sports will have to be self-sustainable and can benefit from the SAF

While the football Botafogo waiting for the millions of John Textor with the new SAF, the white-and-white Olympic sports will have to undergo a re-routing. Disengaged from the club-company model, rowing, basketball, water polo, among others, will have to be even more self-sustainable with this change.

If previously the investment in basketball generated internal squabbles for raising funds that could go to football, now each modality will have to seek support. But the SAF can help with this, by paying off the most urgent debts and, thus, obtaining the issuance of CNDs that allow funding to be raised through the incentive law.

— The strategic planning of Olympic sports will be promoted under a new, more responsible context and with the professionalization guidelines that we have adopted. It starts, for example, with the CNDs that we will have, where there may be funding via the Sports Incentive Law. But everything in its own time. The priority at the moment is the conclusion of the SAF deal – said the president of Botafogo, Durcesio Mello, to “O Globo”.

In rowing, Botafogo counts on the main Brazilian athlete of the modality, Lucas Verthein, 12th place in the Tokyo Olympics and medalist in the Junior World Cup. Basketball, South American champion in 2019, will play again this year in the Brazilian Championship – equivalent to the second division.