Brazil registers 84 thousand cases of Covid in 24 hours and about 1 million in a week – 01/23/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 84,230 cases of Covid and 166 deaths this Sunday (23). The moving average of infections hit a new record for the 6th day and now stands at 148,212, up 309% from two weeks ago.

In the last week alone, the country had about 1 million cases of Covid. Last Sunday (16), the country reached 23,006,952 cases. This Sunday, the country reached 24,044,437.

The average number of deaths has also been growing and is now 292 deaths per day, an increase of 129%.

With updated data, the country reached 623,145 lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between leaf, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disclose the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 is affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, with several states without update. In any case, the information was at least partially updated in 18 states and the Federal District.

This week, the consortium of press vehicles updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.​

Brazil registered 150,146 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 this Sunday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 86,063 first doses, 90 single doses and 82,585 booster doses.

The second doses had negative data (-18,592), this Saturday. Previously, there was a wrong entry of data by the consortium in Paraíba. Thus, the -81,935 second doses in the state weighed on the situation.

Maranhão presented negative data for first doses (-674), second doses (-2,300) and single doses (-40).

In all, 162,971,067 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 143,247,412 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s Covid vaccine, there are already 148,273,871 people with both doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine.​

Thus, the country already has 75.86% of the population with the 1st dose and 69.02% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 100.74% and 91.65%​​.

​Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative by the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​