Brother invaders and knife coming from the stands: learn details of the confusion in the Copinha semi

The Civil Police delegate, Cesar Saad, gave details of the confusion carried out by some São Paulo fans at the end of the Copinha semifinal game, last Saturday, at the Barueri Arena. In addition to the 1-0 victory for Palmeiras, two São Paulo players invaded the pitch, one of them even leading an attempt to attack one of the Palmeiras athletes.

Before the unfortunate episode, another São Paulo fan had already invaded the pitch in the first half, when Palmeiras was already winning the match. Interestingly, the tricolors who left the stands to enter the field are from the same family.

“I talked to him and, to my surprise, he is the brother of that other fan who invaded the field in the first half. These are people who have no respect for the club they support. The first fan invaded the field for no reason, in the 27th minute of the first half. The other said he invaded the field because the Palmeiras player was celebrating in front of the crowd”, said Cesar Saad in an interview with Jovem Pan.

A knife was also found on the lawn by the match’s referee. Initially, it was believed that the fan who tried to attack one of the athletes from Palmeiras was the holder of the weapon, however, after analyzing the images of the transmission, police discovered that, in fact, the object was thrown from the stands.

“In the second half stoppage time, two fans invaded the field. One of them even attacked a Palmeiras athlete, the other was restrained by São Paulo athletes. Near the corner mark, in Palmeiras’ field, some objects were thrown onto the field, one of them was a knife. That knife was thrown. As we were on the other side, it looked like that fan had entered with that knife in his pocket, so he could attack the Palmeiras athlete”, said the delegate.

“Later, with the images from the press, we investigated and saw that that knife, which could not have been there, did not belong to the fan. Anyway, it’s unfortunate that that knife entered the stadium. The fans were arrested, they will answer for invading the pitch, they will pay a fine, they are prohibited from entering São Paulo games, they will answer criminally. Now, a police investigation has been launched to determine, based on images from Arena Barueri, who was the author of the knife throw, but not only her, but also other objects, such as bottles and slippers”, he concluded.

Despite what happened, both fans will respond in freedom, even if they have been punished on different fronts.

“The penalty for invading the competition area is a penalty that does not provide for restriction of freedom. So, after hearing with the prosecutor, the defense attorney and the judge, they were released”, concluded César Saad.

