BTG estimates Banco Inter to rise by 73%

In the last 12 months, the units of Banco Inter fell by practically 50%, from R$45 per share to the current R$22.75. However, in this context, analysts at BTG Pactual also see an opportunity for shares to increase in the coming months. Thus, the expectation is that the shares reach R$ 36 by the end of 2022. The price was stipulated in an equity research report released on Wednesday (19). On the same day, shares of Banco Inter rose nearly 10%. So, to find out more, check out below.

It is worth mentioning that, for several moments, Banco Inter’s shares were at the top of the Ibovespa. It was even the biggest appreciation at the opening of the trading session on a day of generalized highs on the stock market and the fall of the dollar. However, according to the BTG document, “since reaching an all-time high of BRL 85 in July 2021, the stock has dropped 76% in a combination of macro deterioration and higher cost of capital, which naturally impacted high-growth names with valuations. excellent”.

In addition, according to BTG, during this period, Banco Inter’s role suffered mainly due to declines due to the pullback of the US listing, which was expected to occur in December. But, according to analysts, Banco Inter has yet to give the US listing a second chance. However, this move is not urgent. Inter therefore plan to try for entry again as soon as possible.

Finally, despite the recent breath, the units of Banco Inter suffered pressure in the 2022 trading sessions. In the accumulated, the shares fell 20%, starting January this year at R$ 28.15. But, taking into account the scenario as a whole, BTG continues to recommend the purchase of Inter’s shares, with a target price of R$ 36. The potential. according to the bank, it is an appreciation of 73.9%.

