Budget: Bolsonaro cuts funds for indigenous people, quilombolas and scientific research | Politics

When sanctioning the 2022 Budget, President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed resources that had been approved for the areas of scientific research and for public policies aimed at indigenous people and quilombolas.

The cuts also hit projects for the consolidation of rural settlements, for research in universities, for agrarian reform and land tenure regularization and to equality policies and combating violence against women.

The president also cut R$ 11 million that would go to research and technological development in health at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

In all, Bolsonaro’s cuts reached R$3.18 billion.

In the analysis by ministries, Labor and Education suffered the biggest cuts in the Budget, according to figures released this Monday by the Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Labor alone had a cut of R$ 1 billion. The Ministry of Education had a cut of R$ 739.9 million.

On the other hand, the party fund of R$ 4.9 billion and an amount of R$ 1.7 billion for the adjustment of civil servants was maintained. In addition, according to the executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), Felipe Salto, the R$ 3.18 billion cut in the 2022 Budget may, in practice, open up more space for readjustments by public servants – which may reach, at the limit, to R$ 4.9 billion.

See the cuts in the other ministries:

Regional development : R$ 458.7 million;

: R$ 458.7 million; Citizenship : R$284.3 million;

: R$284.3 million; Infrastructure : R$ 177.8 million;

: R$ 177.8 million; Agriculture : R$87.2 million;

: R$87.2 million; Health : R$74.2 million;

: R$74.2 million; Science, Technology and Innovations : R$73 million;

: R$73 million; communications : R$ 63.5 million;

: R$ 63.5 million; Defense : R$ 62.1 million;

: R$ 62.1 million; Justice and Public Security : R$54.8 million;

: R$54.8 million; Environment : R$35.1 million;

: R$35.1 million; Tourism : R$35.1 million;

: R$35.1 million; Women, Family and Human Rights : R$ 16.5 million;

: R$ 16.5 million; Mines and Energy : R$ 11.4 million;

: R$ 11.4 million; foreign affairs : R$ 3.6 million;

: R$ 3.6 million; Presidency of the Republic : BRL 1.8 million

: BRL 1.8 million central bank : BRL 100 thousand

: BRL 100 thousand Ministry of Economy: BRL 100 thousand

The government informed that the amounts were vetoed in order to adjust the Budget to the mandatory expenses of personnel and social charges. If you want to replenish the resources, you will have to submit an additional credit bill to Congress.

See the areas that suffered cuts:

Research, scientific development, dissemination of knowledge and popularization of science in the research units of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Value vetoed: BRL 429 thousand.

Support for applied technology projects, social technologies and technological extension linked to public policies for innovation and sustainable development in Brazil. Prohibited values: BRL 25.9 million + BRL 35 million .

+ . Promotion of research and development focused on innovation, digital technologies and the national production process. Prohibited values: BRL 1.1 million + BRL 608 thousand.

+ Fostering national scientific research and development projects. Value vetoed: BRL 859 thousand

Training, qualification and retention of human resources for scientific development. Value vetoed: BRL 8.5 million

Promotion of research, extension and innovation actions in professional and technological education teaching institutions – in the state of Bahia. Value vetoed: BRL 3 million .

. Support for the consolidation, restructuring and modernization of federal higher education institutions. Value vetoed: BRL 34.3 thousand .

. Promotion of undergraduate, graduate, teaching, research and extension actions – nationally. Value vetoed: BRL 4.2 million .

. Recognition and indemnification of quilombola territories. Value vetoed: BRL 85 thousand .

. Consolidation of rural settlements. Value vetoed: BRL 85 thousand .

. Agrarian reform and land tenure regularization. Value vetoed: BRL 85.9 thousand .

. Regularization, demarcation and inspection of indigenous lands and protection of isolated indigenous peoples. Value vetoed: BRL 773 thousand .

. Protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples. Value vetoed: BRL 859 thousand .

. Equality policies and combating violence against women. Value vetoed: BRL 945 thousand.