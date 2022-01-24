Burkina Faso President Detained in Military Camp, Agency Says | World

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore was detained in a military camp by mutinous soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat told Reuters on Monday, after intense gunfire around his residence in Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

The country faces a mutiny by soldiers demanding more government support to fight Islamist militants and the resignation of army and intelligence chiefs. On Sunday, the Burkina Faso government confirmed shooting at some military barracks, but denied reports on social media that the army had seized power.

2 of 2 Armed soldiers in Burkina Faso on Sunday (23) — Photo: Sophie Garcia/AP Armed soldiers in Burkina Faso on Sunday (23) — Photo: Sophie Garcia/AP

Also on Sunday, hundreds of people took to the streets to support the mutineers. Outside the Lamizana barracks, around 100 people sang the national anthem and chanted “Free the country!”. The soldiers responded to every corner by shooting in the air. It was unclear whether this was to show support for the protesters or to disperse them.

In downtown Ouagadougou, near Nation Square, police fired tear gas to disperse about 300 protesters.

Soldiers also fired in the air at an air base near Ouagadougou International Airport, according to Reuters reporters. The US embassy also reported shooting at three other military bases in Ouagadougou and at bases in Kaya and Ouahigouya, cities to the north.