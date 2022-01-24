Businesswoman Cristiana Arcangeli accuses Álvaro Garnero of embezzlement after investing $300,000 in cryptocurrencies; he says he’s targeted for ‘revenge’ | São Paulo

Businesswoman and presenter Cristiana Arcangeli filed a lawsuit in the São Paulo court last Thursday (20) accusing her former partner and businessman, Álvaro Garnero, of embezzlement, criminal organization and money laundering.

In the action, Arcangeli claims that she was “captured” by Garnero to make an investment of US$ 300,000 (about R$ 1.6 million) in the cryptocurrency market and had no return of the funds, transferred to a personal account of the ex- companion in a bank in New York, United States.

At the time of the events, between 2017 and January 2018, Arcangeli stated that Álvaro Garnero would have made investments through a company called Hibridus Club, which was the subject of investigations into an alleged financial pyramid scheme.

According to the businesswoman’s defense, Garnero knew about the investigations and even so acted as a hidden partner and responsible for attracting investors to the Hibridus Club, owned by Hélio Caxias Ribeiro Filho and Thalia Alves Ribeiro.

In the process, Arcangeli asks the Civil Police and the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) – from the SP Public Ministry – to investigate the former partner, the owners of the Hibridus Club and four more people for criminal organization, in alleged financial pyramid crime.

The presenter says that for two years she has been trying to recover, without success, the money transferred to her ex-boyfriend and that’s why she sought justice. To the g1, Arcangeli said he has received hundreds of complaints from other victims of the scheme.

What does Garnero’s defense say?

According to lawyer Nelson Wilians, who represents businessman Álvaro Garnero, Cristiana Arcangeli had already filed the same request for a police investigation against his client in court, but – in January 2020 – the judge of the action “concluded by absence of any ‘signs of a criminal character in the described conduct, as it does not exist’”.

The lawyer says that “it seems that in this case there are unresolved passionate problems” between Cristina and Álvaro, who were dating for five years, between 2010 and 2015.

“We are facing a clear and classic case of ‘jus sperniandi’ to create embarrassment and embarrassment without legal reason. (…) Using justice with slanderous denunciation, distorting the reality of the facts in the search for ‘revenge’ can be characterized as a crime against the administration of Justice”, stated Nelson Wilians.

“Mrs. Cristiana Arcangeli’s unfounded attempts to tarnish Mr. Álvaro’s image are also the subject of a claim for compensation. We believe in Justice, which has already manifested itself on other occasions regarding the insane acts of Ms. Cristiana”, declared the defense of Álvaro Garnero.

In the case file, of which the g1 had access, Arcangeli’s lawyer reaffirmed his alleged participation in the action.

“Charged on the matter, Álvaro has since avoided his responsibility, claiming that the investment would have been made with the company Hibridos, headed by Hélio Caxias Ribeiro Filho. (…) It is not credible to think that Álvaro is a client injured by Hélio. The evidence collected leads, unless better understood by the competent authorities, to believe that he would have two roles, in theory, in the organization: capturing target value customers and large tickets in favor of the created scheme and helping to franchise his reputation in favor of opening doors for the benefit of investment structures, such as the release of limits and questioning by crypto-asset brokers”, said Pedro Abrahão Júnior.

Businesswoman Cristiana Arcangeli responded to Garnero’s note this Sunday (23):

“About the note issued by the defense of Mr. Álvaro Garnero, it is noted that:

1. The reported Álvaro Garnero and his defense issue a note with sexist and misogynistic characteristics when trying to associate a relationship that ended 3 years before the date of the fact and today it has been 6 years;

2. The previous police investigation mentioned in Álvaro’s note is active and not to be confused with the current crime news – which aims to investigate the existence of a criminal organization integrated by Álvaro to harm people;

3. It is very easy to issue an ironic note when skiing in the French Alps at the time when the people harmed by Hibridos and Meu Pé de Bitcoin are mostly needy and have lost all their savings.”

Aged 51, Álvaro Garnero is the son of Mario Garnero, founder of the Brasilinvest group, and grandson of Joaquim Monteiro de Carvalho, responsible for bringing companies such as Volkswagen, Peugeot and Moët & Chandon to the country at the beginning of the 20th century. .

Born in a golden cradle, he boasts of having traveled around the world on trips and made a television show called ’50 for 1′ out of fun, where he travels around several countries in the world, staying in paradisiacal and very expensive places.

In addition to dating famous and dazzling models in the past, Garnero is the founder of clubs known in Brazil by the high-income audience, such as ‘Café de La Musique’ and ‘Mynt Lounge’ – this last famous Miami nightclub franchise, in the United States.

Rich and influential, Ganero is proud to have personally known former US presidents such as George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

In Brazil, he keeps appearing at meetings with members of the Bolsonaro family and even with the President of the Republic himself, even being one of the guests at the wedding of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, in May 2019.

Cristiana Arcangeli is famous for participating in entrepreneurship reality shows on the Sony channel and for being the CEO of a cosmetics company in São Paulo, Beauty’in.

Graduated in dentistry, she was the founder, in 1985, of the cosmetics company Phytoervas.

