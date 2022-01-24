Camargo denies return of Elza Soares as personality of Palmares: “Fake news”

This week, the news emerged that the Palmares Foundation would once again include Elza Soares in the entity’s list of black personalities. The singer died this Thursday (20) at the age of 91 from natural causes.

On social media, the president of the Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, took to social media to accuse the statement of fake news. The foundation’s press office, however, was asked if, with the artist’s death and all the emotion, she would be included again. The answer was that yes, the singer will return to the list.

In December 2020, the organ excluded the name of 27 personalities from its list of honorees, including that of Elza Soares. On Thursday, the Foundation said in a statement that it “expresses deep regret” for the death of Elza Soares, celebrated worldwide for her outstanding voice and political and social performance. Sérgio Camargo shared the publication on his social networks, but commented on what happened.

Sérgio Camargo denies advice from Palmares

“The eventual reinclusion of the singer Elza Soares requires, in addition to her death (the homage is POSTUMA), the approval by the collegiate board of Palmares. There is no forecast for this to happen. Relevant names from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries await their turn on the list. They will have priority,” Camargo said on Twitter.

“The above news is a lie,” he concluded.

Check it out below:

The above news is a lie. — Sérgio Camargo (@sergioright1) January 23, 2022

