Camera operator suffers electric shock and is thrown during Faustão program recordings

During the recording of a merchandising, the program’s team Faustão in the Band got scared. Last Friday (21), the camera operator Antônio Carlos Marin touched the handle of an electric car in the studio and suffered a shock, which knocked him to the ground. The information is from the portal metropolises.

Soon after the discharge, co-workers rushed to try to help Marin and were also affected, but in a milder way.

The operator was rushed to Hospital São Luiz in the Morumbi neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo, and ended up in the ICU, but was soon transferred to a room.

Band statement informs that the professional is doing well and is out of danger. He was even discharged from the hospital on the same day as the incident.

The broadcaster also assured that it has already activated the engineering team to reinforce the isolation of the stage. “The broadcaster’s engineering department investigated the causes of the accident and, taking advantage of the recess of Faustão’s recordings, has already taken measures on the electrical issue”, says an excerpt from the statement.

According to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, the dancers of the attraction had already complained before feeling slight shocks when they touched one of their stagemates.

The recordings of the program were paused, after presenter Fausto Silva tested positive for Covid-19, as announced last Wednesday (19).