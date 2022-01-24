Camilla de Lucas buys her first house and takes a tour of her dream property, before renovating: ‘It will change everything’; watch

Owner and owner of her first property, it’s her, Camilla de Lucas! With a very exciting announcement, released this Friday (21) on social media, the former BBB revealed the realization of a big dream: the purchase of her first home. On the same day, Camilla shared on YouTube a great tour of the place, which is in Rio de Janeiro and is jaw-dropping!

At the beginning of the almost 26-minute video, the influencer explained that despite having acquired the house now, the move will still take a little while. “I really wanted to do the tour before the renovations, because it will have a work, a mega work, which will take what, people?! Five months!”, she told. The renovations, which include changing the floor, painting, building a new leisure area and even some structural changes, will serve to leave the space the way Lucas always dreamed of.

As we can see, the humble residence (which is more like a mansion!), has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including two bathrooms – one in the pool area and another on the lower floor. According to the former BBB, even the roof of the house will be changed and some spaces will gain new functions and become a game room and even a studio for recording videos. The property also has a master suite with walk-in closet and marble bathroom, bathtub, huge balconies and much more. Chic, huh?! Just spy:

In the networks, the sister celebrated the achievement with an outburst. “I GOTTA BUY MY FIRST HOUSE! (…) AND THIS HOUSE WILL HAVE A TOTAL RENOVATION!!! If you ask me if in 2019 I dreamed of something like this, I will tell you that that year I entered the decorated apartment of a simple 200,000.00 apartment and left there in doubt if I would ever be able to pay. I could not! I was just dreaming” confessed. “Since then, my life has changed! I had a goal, I’m ambitious! I gave up living a life of luxury (…) to have my future guaranteed. I’m a blogger, the internet spins. How will I be in 20 years? I took 20 steps back, took a step back, put it all away, and yes, I make investments, I made my reservation for when I’m 60 and now I want MY ROOF!”, continued.

“(…) I accepted that to get where I wanted, I couldn’t live with appearance, I would have to hold on tight. (…) But behold, 2021 my life has changed! I worked a lot, I had sleepless nights to take advantage of every opportunity, I smiled, cried, suffered, while they were saying I CONQUERED! And now I have a house, in one of the best places to live with my fiancé and build our family, in our house!”, he wrote.

In another publication, the influencer detailed plans for the future and promised to share the entire renovation process with fans – not only on YouTube, but also on Instagram. “Finally kicking off the new housewife journey. See these images? Well, let’s change EVERYTHING!” stated. “(…) Replacement of coverings, walls, demolition, doors, facade… I even have a pantry but I want to take it out. I will do a mega renovation of the house and I will share EVERY DETAIL of this phase on @casadar2 (Casa da Rua Dois) insta, and there I will show you what Brazil wants to know!”, concluded. Check out the clicks: