Carnival parades in SP and RJ will be on April 22nd and 23rd – News

After decision of city halls to postpone the parades on account of the worsening of Covid-19 pandemic, Liga-SP (Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba de São Paulo) and Liesa (Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba do Rio de Janeiro) announced the new party calendar, scheduled from April 16 to 30 this year. The special group’s parade in both cities will be on the 22nd and 23rd of the month.
With the arrival of Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, and the influenza epidemic, the two capitals saw the number of cases and hospitalizations for respiratory syndrome explode in recent weeks.
The street carnival, announced by the mayors in the second half of 2021, ended up being canceled at the beginning of January this year. The city halls, however, kept the samba school parades, under the justification that the parties would allow the fulfillment of sanitary protocols.
This Friday (21), city halls also decided to cancel the samba school parade. In a joint note, the municipal administrations claimed that the decision came “in respect of the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to boost vaccination throughout the national territory”.
Rio de Janeiro
20th and 21st (Wednesday and Thursday) – Access Group parade (Gold Series);
22 and 23 (Friday and Saturday) – Special Group parade;
24 (Sunday) – Children’s Schools parade;
26 (Tuesday) – Calculation day
30 (Saturday) – Parade of Champions.
Parades in Sao Paulo
April 16, Saturday – ACCESS GROUP II
8pm – Marquise’s Earring
20:50 – Shirt 12
21:40 – Uirapuru da Mooca
22:30 – First City Leader
23:20 – United of Santa Barbara
0:10 am – Youth crowd
1h – Nenê de Vila Matilde
1h50 – United of Peruche
2h40 – Emperor of Ipiranga
3:30 am – Friendship East Zone
4h20 – Albertine Tradition
5:10 am – Don Bosco of Itaquera
april 21, Thursday – ACCESS GROUP
8pm – Morro da Casa Verde
9pm – Green and White Shirt
22:00 – Mocidade Unida da Mooca
11pm – Independent Tricolor
00h – Star of the Third Millennium
1h – X-9 Paulistana
2am – Leandro de Itaquera
3am – Black Pearl
April 22nd, Friday – SPECIAL GROUP
11:15 pm – Tucuruvi Academics
00:20 – Colorado do Brás
01:25 am – Green Spot
02:30h – Tone Major
03h35 – United of Vila Maria
04:40 – Acadêmicos do Tatuapé
5:45 am – Real Dragons
April 23, Saturday – SPECIAL GROUP
22:30 – Go-Go
23:35 – Gaviões da Fiel
0:40 am – Joyful Youth
1h45 – Golden Eagle
2h50 – Baroque Zona Sul
3:55 am – Golden Roses
5h00 – Empire of Casa Verde