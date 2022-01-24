Cases of severe respiratory syndrome should increase in the country in the coming weeks, says Fiocruz

The InfoGripe Bulletin, released this Friday (21) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), points out that the probability of case growth Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is very high in Brazil in the projection of the last six weeks and the last three.

The analysis is based on data entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe) until January 17th.

The estimate is that the number of new SARS cases is around 19,300 cases between January 9 and 15 (epidemiological week 2). In epidemiological week 1, the estimated number was 15,800.

“In terms of the moving average, it went from 13,000 to 16,000 weekly cases, representing an increase of 23% compared to to SE 1″, explains the bulletin.

national behavior

The bulletin also indicates that 22 units of the federation have at least one health macro-region with a level of weekly SARS cases considered very or extremely high. Only Rondônia has a moderate sign for the cases.

“Practically all states showed signs of growth prior to SE 52 of 2021 (26/12/2021 to 1/1/2022) and SE 2 of 2022 (2/1/2022 to 1/8/2022), making it clear that such a scenario is still before the celebrations end of the year”, explains researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.

Despite the other respiratory syndromes that are advancing in the country, the prevalence of positive cases this year is still caused by Covid-19 (64.4%). Then comes Influenza A (22.6%), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) (3.6%) and Influenza B (0.2%).