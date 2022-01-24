Cecília is surprised by a call from her ex-alcoholic father

Cecília’s father (Fernanda Marques) and Rebeca’s ex-husband (Andrea Beltrão) will appear in the final stretch of Um Lugar ao Sol. After attending a meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, Edgar (Eduardo Moscovis) will surprise his daughter with a call. The young woman will be very emotional to hear the ex-alcoholic’s words in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The character, until today only mentioned by his ex-wife and daughter, will appear at a meeting and give his testimony about the addiction soon after Júlia (Denise Fraga). “Good afternoon. My name is Edgar. I’m a recovering alcoholic and I’ve been clean for eight years, but, to this day, I confess that I have the fantasy, the temptation of being able to have just one beer”, he will begin.

“Actually, I’m new here in the group because I moved to Botafogo a week ago. But, in Tijuca, all this time I stayed firm in the meetings, without missing any”, he explains.

“Thanks to each statement like yours, Júlia, I’ve come this far. At first, I remember that my monitor said that when we follow a long, crooked, wrong path, it takes time to make the turn. He would talk to me in years, and I thought it was an exaggeration, but just as it takes time to destroy — career, relationship, self-esteem — it takes time to rebuild too,” Edgar continues.

“And what I learned in this group, in this fellowship, is that the size of the damage is usually proportional to the investment that each one has to make in their own recovery. Today I have a job again, part of my self-esteem, but to close this cycle, I feel like I need to go after my daughter, who I haven’t seen for many years. I count on the group’s support in this regard. This is my challenge now. Thank you”, concludes the man.

At the end, everyone in the place will applaud him. A little later, Júlia will encourage him to call Cecília. He will follow the advice, but Santiago’s granddaughter (José de Abreu) ​​will not.

“Hi, Cecília, this is Edgar. Edgar, your father. I know we haven’t spoken, haven’t seen each other in years. I don’t know how this is for you, but it’s really bad for me. And all these years I I’ve been thinking about looking for you, but… I was waiting for a moment when I was okay again. I was balanced. And now that moment has arrived. Well, that’s my number. If you want to see me or, I don’t know, talk to me, write to me or call me, ok? A kiss. Your father”, he will say in the message. The young woman will be moved by the message.

AGNews

Edgar and Rebeca will live romance

Who is Edgar?

Edgar was Rebeca’s first companion and is Cecília’s father. His entry into the plot will put an end to the mystery surrounding the young woman, lacking a father figure.

What is known is that the character of Andrea Beltrão was briefly married to Edgar before separating and leaving the girl in the care of her mother, while she traveled the world on account of her modeling career.

Edgar will appear in the final ten chapters. In August 2021, Andrea Beltrão and Eduardo Moscovis recorded scenes from the final stretch of Um Lugar ao Sol, and it seems that the new character is the one who will be with the model at the end of the story.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

