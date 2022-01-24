Celestina’s Confession Will Shock!

who would say Celestina (Bel Kutner) was to gain prominence at this point in the championship in In the Emperor’s Time? She has kept a secret under lock and key since her husband, Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) was murdered.

Celestina will, in fact, be the key piece for Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) can get revenge on Tonic (Alexandre Nero) once and for all.

Advertising Could not load ad

The housekeeper is the only one, for now, who knows the whereabouts of the manuscripts of the book written by Nino. They contain crucial information to incriminate Tonico. There are, for example, revelations about how the deputy kidnapped Pedro and his alliance with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

However, there is also data that can put the deceased journalist’s reputation in check, such as his partnership with Tonico. This causes Celestina to hide the Emperor’s and Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella). She doesn’t want to see her husband in trouble even after he’s dead.

Celestina (Bel Kutner) was married to Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) in Nos Tempos do Imperador (Global Disclosure)

Celestina confesses and everything changes

Dom Pedro II and Teresa will begin to suspect Celestina’s behavior, whom they have known very well for years. Acting differently, she will let slip some clues that she has Nino’s book.

In one of the scenes, the Emperor will assume that Nino was one of Tonico’s jagunços. The monarch’s speech will irritate Celestina deeply and she will fight back quite aggressively. This fact will already light up a light of distrust in both Pedro and Teresa, who will be present at the time.

After the clash with the superior, Celestina will ask for forgiveness and will be embarrassed. But it will be too late. The royal couple will have ‘hit the hammer’ on the lie and will continue ‘playing a green’ until she finally confesses that she has Nino’s book.

The Empress even continues to pin the lady-in-waiting. “We can’t forget that Nino acted wrong several times. He took advantage of what he knew and wanted to make money, wrote a book. My God, what could these papers have ended up with?”, she asks, leaving the question in the air.

Celestina can’t stand it. “Sometimes I think it’s even better if they remain missing. Thus, my husband’s memory is preserved”, she will say, proving once again that she is hiding something. Soon, the Emperor will have the governess’s confession and will be able to proceed with the incrimination of Tonico, who will go wrong at the end of Nos Tempos do Imperador.

Read other texts HERE.