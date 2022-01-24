Chaotic week proves Globo’s negligence with Um Lugar ao Sol

week #11

“Unbelievable!“, Barbara would say. the problem is not a place in the sun need to be expanded and thus the chapters have to be re-edited to render more. The problem is how this issue has been handled: with total carelessness.

stop-gap

wetland is the great promise for Brazilian TV in 2022, seen as a kind of lifeline. This is how the soap opera has been treated, by the media in general and by the broadcaster.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

It is the first major production under the aegis of Ricardo Waddington, as the all-powerful one of Globo’s Entertainment. Having premiered under Waddington’s administration, A Place in the Sun had been approved by Silvio de Abreu, former dramaturgy director (currently Jose Luiz Villamarim).

The neglect of the novel by Lícia Manzo it was already noticeable in its poorly made launch campaign. THE Fantastic was already creating buzz about wetland even before the first calls a place in the sun, a hit never seen before on Brazilian TV.

The production premiered at the end of the year and without a fixed schedule in its first two weeks, which can be fatal for a soap opera that is starting. And it was.

a place in the sun is nothing but one stop-gap (as I stated in the second week of the novel), for what wetland did not debut at the end of the year and could start after Carnival.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Death of the soap opera?

Despite the dynamic plot, the quality of the text and the production, the wide acclaim from critics and the good repercussion on social networks, a place in the sun did not catch. The plot has passed its half and the audience limps.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

However, this is a phenomenon that affects all open TV. Also the six o’clock soap operas (In the Emperor’s Time) and seven (The More Life, the Better) hobbled in negative records on Ibope.

This does not mean that the public has migrated to other open broadcasters. it is pulverized.

Nor is it about thedeath of the telenovela“: just take a look at the Netflix’s Top 10 Brazil: Coffee with a Woman’s Scent (imported novel), Angel Face and Accomplices in a Rescue (SBT’s children’s productions) are among the first placed today.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

disorder

The height of the crisis arrived this week. With the increasing cases of Covid-19, wetland asked for two more weeks to debut, which forced the author Lícia Manzo and director Maurício Farias to stretch a place in the sun.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

As the soap opera is already closed, that is, it has already been recorded, the multiplication of the weeks needs to be done in the edition: the duration of the chapters is reduced to yield more.

This generates a great inconvenience, because it is not simply “cutting out”. One of the great attributes of a place in the sun were the hooks (the climax of each chapter), always very good.

Restructuring the ordering of scenes to create good hooks is a very difficult task. It would be better to invent new stories to make a place in the sun yield more weeks. But this is not possible because the novel has already been dismantled.

Stomach

The past week has been chaos. The Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday chapters lasted around 35 minutes, and the Thursday and Friday ones, 46 – when before they lasted more than an hour.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

So far so good: I personally prefer shorter chapters. The problem is that the editing is mutilating the novel, leaving it without hooks.

On Tuesday, the opening aired after just one sequence. In the fourth, the opening came out of nowhere, after a random scene and without the slightest hook. The novel also ended the chapter in a single way, without climax.

On Friday, there was a merchandise post-vignette of “we are presenting” with no link to the previous scene, that is, without context with the action that was taking place in the plot. The new edition is harming even the merchans.

To make matters worse, the story lost pace – it seems that the soap opera “embargoed” (jargon used for the moment when the plot does not walk).

In the Saturday chapter nothing interesting or important happened. Of the 35 minutes that lasted, the first 10 were just for Thaiane to meet Lara, Lara to teach her school project, and then announce that the project was ending due to lack of funds. 10 minutes!

Not even Rebeca, the most beloved character, goes through the crisis unscathed. Your plot does not advance. On the contrary, it’s backtracked — with a no-nonsense sequence where she once again struggles to “win” her asshole husband she doesn’t love. Hi?!

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

BBB’s strength

the debut of BBB – understand the guarantee of a large audience – would be the compensatory factor for this systematic negligence with the soap opera of Lícia Manzo.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Thus, only the a place in the sun surf the wave of BBB until the arrival of wetland. Even if drinking a lot of broth.

“Unbelievable!“, Barbara would say.