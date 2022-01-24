Check out 4 teas that help fight insomnia and stress

Two words are very common in our daily lives: stress and insomnia. Most of the time, insomnia is the result of our stress. Increasingly, the number of people suffering from stress and insomnia has increased. Let’s help you with some teas tips that are natural and can help alleviate symptoms, offering more quality of life.

It is necessary to emphasize that there is a need to maintain the constant habit of drinking these teas. Even because the body will gradually respond to the effects they cause in our body. There are four very powerful teas that will provide you with greater control of stress and insomnia.

While these home remedies are effective, it is important to note that in more extreme cases of stress and insomnia, the best thing to do is seek medical help. A good night’s sleep is rejuvenating and gives us the energy needed to solve the problems that cause stress.

chamomile tea

We already know for a long time that this little flower that resembles a daisy. It is very powerful to calm us down. Science proves this through a substance present in its composition, which is the flavonoid. It has a calming and sedative effect, binding to receptors in the brain and promoting a state of serenity.

To combat insomnia and mental fatigue, it is one of the most suitable natural remedies. Those who usually have a nightly dinner before bed, chamomile stands out for being an excellent digestive. Therefore, always after the evening meal, having a chamomile tea will do you good.

rosemary tea

Rosemary is a source of vitamins such as A and C, and also has a strong presence of minerals. This tea is widely used as a natural antidepressant. People with a high level of stress end up controlling this urge through rosemary tea.

Its direct action on the central nervous system helps to fight stress and anxiety very effectively. It is also very useful to relieve that feeling of tiredness in our body. After ingesting a rosemary tea, you will be able to sleep better and wake up much more refreshed.

lemon balm tea

Its flavonoid and phenolic compounds are the best allies to act in our body as calming and sedative. There is a compound called rosmarinic acid in lemon balm tea that promotes neurotransmitter activities in our brain.

An example is the neurotransmitter called GABA that acts directly on the central nervous system, which causes the body to maintain a feeling of relaxation. Its function reduces our adrenaline and takes away from us symptoms such as nervousness and excessive agitation.

Valerian

We left valerian for last and not because it is less important, but perhaps it contains one of the most powerful substances in the fight against insomnia and stress. People with symptoms of insomnia, anxiety and even some phobias are very well treated by valerian.

There are already several natural remedies and without contraindication that have been made from valerian. The presence of valerianic acid is able to significantly reduce the wear of GABA neurotransmitters and contribute to a more effective action on the central nervous system.