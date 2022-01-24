Check out all the benefits papaya can bring to your health

In addition to being a super delicious fruit, papaya is responsible for several health benefits. The vibrant orange color it has means that it is rich in vitamins vital for the proper functioning of the body, such as vitamins A and E. In addition, it helps to strengthen the immune system, which is so important during this time of pandemic. Read on and find out what are the benefits of papaya.

If you want to include a food in your diet that is super healthy and nutritious, then you can’t leave papaya aside. With a high nutritional content, this fruit originally from Mexico is cultivated in several parts of the world due to its popularity.

Because it is a great source of energy for our body and not very caloric, this fruit ends up being one of the most requested by nutritionists. In addition, with plenty of fiber and enzymes, it is able to help with the proper functioning of the stomach and intestines.

Rich in vitamins and minerals

The first point for those who eat papaya every day is that it is an excellent antioxidant, precisely because it has vitamins A, C and E. But it doesn’t stop there: this fruit still has the B vitamins and minerals such as copper, magnesium and potassium. They are responsible for helping with the digestion of food throughout the day.

Helps with protein digestion

Many people don’t know, but papaya is a great helper to improve the digestion of the proteins that we eat during the day. This is due to the fact that it has the enzyme papain, which breaks down proteins.

The best thing is that it still protects the intestines without altering the flora of the organ. Therefore, many doctors and nutritionists recommend the consumption of a slice of papaya daily, which in addition to being delicious and versatile, also has several benefits.

