check out how the dynamics of the first wall and schedule will work

The week full of activities in the most watched house in Brazil will be consecrated in the ceremony this Sunday night (23), with the formation of the first wall of the BBB22. Throughout the day, the chat about voting was intensified and some names did not come out of the brothers’ mouths, but the biggest mission is in the leader’s hand Douglas Silva.

In addition to appointing someone directly to the wall, indirectly the leader will also be responsible for the second name thrown into the hot seat, since the one indicated by him will conquer the power of the counter-coup. And there’s more! The dynamic still promises autoimmune angel and double voting in the confessional.

On the night of meeting the first walled in the edition, the game is scheduled to start at 11:10 pm, right after the presentation of the Fantastic.

Find out how the formation of the first BBB22 wall will work

Following the pattern of the last editions, the wall will be formed by three participants. The first brother to take place in this dispute will be the one indicated by the leader, consequently, the second will be the victim of the counter-coup. Then the angel’s autoimmunity Rodrigo will be revealed.

With five fewer options on the voting card — Douglas Silva (leader), lais and Barbarian (winners of the Immunity Challenge disputed by Pipocas), Arthur Aguiar (champion of the Immunity Test disputed by the Camarote) and Rodrigo (autoimmune angel) — the brothers will still need to vote for two contestants in the confessional.

back and forth

The two most voted by the house and the brother chosen in the counterattack will go on to dispute the back and forth competition. In dynamics, only one of them will be saved from the much-feared elimination in the first week of confinement. Thus, the leader’s nominee and the remaining two will be put to public voting.

