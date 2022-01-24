check out the benefits of probiotic drink







Discover the benefits of Kombucha Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Anyone who is active on social media must have already come across an image of Kombucha, the tea of ​​the time! For those who don’t know, it’s nothing more than a drink of Chinese origin that has become popular among those individuals who want to adopt a healthier life.

Production is carried out by fermentation known as SCOBY, a colony of bacteria and yeasts that provides the body with several benefits. According to Ju Fuscaldo, tea specialist and founder of Experiências do Chá, there are many probiotic qualities found in the product.

According to Fuscaldo, Kombucha produces enzymes that aid in digestion and has vitamins from the B and K complex, which come from the metabolic process of microorganisms. “Another important point is that its regular consumption makes the tissues receive more oxygen and from there they are able to produce more energy”, he explains.

So, if you want to adopt this delicious drink full of vitamins in your diet, check out its benefits:

Strengthens the immune system and fights premature aging

As it is a probiotic drink with antioxidant action, it is a great complement to the detox diet.

It helps in the body’s immunity, as it makes the body less susceptible to diseases. In addition, it improves the intake and absorption of nutrients, thus fighting the action of free radicals against premature aging.

It is an energy stimulant

As it has iron in its composition, which is released during the fermentation process, it ends up being responsible for improving the transport of oxygen in the blood.

It has a small amount of caffeine, which makes it a stimulant for energy production in our body.

Helps against inflammation

As the drink is rich in fermented products, it contributes to the reduction of 19 inflammatory compounds, including interleukin-6, which tends to trigger type 2 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

strengthens the joints

Among the nutrients found in the product are glucosamines, responsible for the production of hyaluronic acid, which prevents joint pain and manages to preserve collagen production.

Improves the digestive system

The microorganisms present in the fermentation of tea help with intestinal health, preventing discomfort such as constipation and diarrhea. In addition, it produces enzymes that fight digestive discomfort.

Source: Ju Fuscaldo, tea specialist and founder of Experiências do Chá.