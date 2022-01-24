Check out the most suitable types of masks to protect yourself from covid-19

Julia Eleutério; Pedro Marra; Edis Henrique Peres

Since the 14th, the use of masks in open places has become mandatory again. Failure to comply with the decree can generate a fine – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Faced with the increase in cases of the ômicron variant, in the Federal District, — with 72 confirmed by the Health Department (SES) until January 12 — the proper use of protective masks has become increasingly important. This is because the new strain is more infectious, despite being less lethal, as health authorities indicate. To guide the population on the effectiveness and correct use of each Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the mail listened to experts to advise on health care during this phase of the covid-19 pandemic.

A member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), infectologist Julival Ribeiro explains that PFF-2 and N95 masks are the most recommended for protection against the new coronavirus. “In addition to preventing contamination or infection by droplets in crowded places, such as public transport, they also prevent infections from aerosols, which are particles smaller than droplets, and which can remain in the air for a few minutes in a closed environment. , for example”, he explains.

General Director of the Hospital de Base do DF (HBDF), Julival says that the surgical mask, also known as disposable, only prevents infection by droplets. “It has no action in relation to aerosols, and it also doesn’t settle so well on our face, with the side not very adjusted”, he analyzes. “The final message I leave is that the best way to prevent yourself against covid-19 is to wear a mask”, he highlights.

Even with the vaccine against covid-19 available, businesswoman Mônica Alves recognizes that this is not the time to relax care against the virus, because she was always afraid of getting infected. “I continue to take care of myself, not only for myself, but for my family as well”, says the resident of Arniqueira, who has a husband with diabetes. “I know how risky it is for someone in his condition,” she adds.

Asked about the new decree on the mandatory use of masks in open places, Mônica says she will not change the habit of protecting oneself in public. “As for the parties, I understand that we have to go back to the old normal, but that requires time and care too”, she says. She advises the population to follow the health guidelines to the letter so the situation can improve. “If we take care of ourselves, this will end soon”, concludes the businesswoman.

Epidemiologist at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Brasília (UnB), Wildo Navegantes advises people not to stop wearing masks, but for those with less financial means, to change masks more frequently during the day. “The cloth, for example, humidifies faster, and would need several changes, with two or three in reserve”, he explains. For him, people who leave home early and come back late need to identify the wear and tear of the object. “The moistened mask is a sign that it is time to change it, even when it is very wrinkled”, he warns.

Professor of epidemiology at the Graduate Program in Public Health at the Faculty of Health Sciences at UnB, Wildo suggests that, to help with sanitary control, restaurants should offer paper for customers to store masks. “The ideal is the same paper that they offer in bakeries, and not the plastic one, which retains more moisture, because the paper favors simpler drying”, advises the expert.





Fines

From March 18, 2020 to January 19 of this year, the Secretariat for the Protection of the Urban Order of the Federal District (DF Legal) imposed 1,193 fines for not wearing a face protection mask. The folder clarifies that the amount of fines paid or not depends on the individual determination of each administrative process, “which makes it impossible to accurately indicate how many fines were paid or not”, it informs. “The offender is subject to a fine of R$ 2,000 if he is an individual, and R$ 4,000 if he is a legal entity, without prejudice to the ban on the establishment”, adds the folder.

Even with the return of the mandatory use of protective mask in public places, made official on January 19 at a press conference of the Government of the Federal District (GDF), DF Legal continues with inspections together with other institutions: Health Surveillance, Instituto Brasília Ambiental (Ibram), Consumer Defense Institute (Procon), Department of Transport and Mobility (Semob), Public Security (SSP), DF Military Fire Department (CBMDF) and DF Military Police (PMDF).

Importance of immunization

In addition to the use of masks, vaccination is another essential resource to overcome the high rates of contamination of the new coronavirus. On Sunday (23/1), the Health Department immunized 448 people with the 1st Dose (D1), 47 with D2 and 373 with reinforcement at the four points spread across the country’s capital. In all, the DF has 2,347,019 people immunized with D1; and 2,162,102 with D2, in addition to another 58,410 single doses applied (read Vaccination X-ray). In percentage terms, 72.74% of the population in Brasilia has a complete vaccination cycle.

Throughout this week, the immunization campaign continues in several parts of the DF. For those looking for a booster dose, just go to a health unit four months after taking D2. The application of doses for children is done with CoronaVac, for the public between 6 and 17 years old, and with Pfizer children, for the public from 5 years old with comorbidities or permanent disabilities and, from 8 years old, for children without comorbidities.

Last Friday (21/1), the transmission rate (RT) reached a record of 2.61 – when 100 people transmit the disease to another 261 -, the highest value reached during the entire pandemic in the DF. On the 14th of this month, in view of the increasing number of cases, the SES-DF mobilized new beds in the public network, with the aim of reducing the occupancy rate of places in intensive care units (ICUs).

Vaccination x-ray

Data are updated daily by the Department of Health.

5 to 11 years

Total: 268,208

D1: 27,145

12 to 17 years

Total population: 268,473

D1: 232,870

D2 and DU: 169,343

Reinforcement: 710

18 to 29 years

Total population: 605,454

D1: 459,120

D2 and DU: 413,409

Reinforcement: 31,684

30 to 59 years

Total: 1,358,269

D1: 808,715

D2 and DU: 918,769

Reinforcement: 239,504

more than 60 years

Total: 346,221

D1: 354,477

D2 and DU: 349,921

Reinforcement: 272,225

Source: SES-DF and DF Planning Company (Codeplan)