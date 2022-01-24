Check the horoscope for all zodiac signs for the week of January 24th to 30th

The month of January is coming to an end with an astral that makes a point of remembering: the first 1/12 of 2022 is already ending. How is your progress in relation to everything you have committed to accomplish throughout the year?

The week marks the arrival of Moon to the Waning phase, whose exact aspect in relation to the Sun takes place next Tuesday, the 25th. Then, with half of her face lit up, the queen of the night enters her most reflective phase, inspiring more concentration and direction in our actions. But anyone who thinks that the week does not promise action is wrong, as the movements in the sky do not stop there.

On Monday, the 24th, Mars, the ruling planet of action, war and initiative, enters the ambitious sign of Capricorn, where it finds its most austere abode. It will be time to energize long-term plans and projects. However, it is also necessary to be careful with the authoritarian tendency that this transit can bring. Also because, this week, we will have the planet Mercury, still in apparent retrograde motion, returning to the sign of Capricorn, on Wednesday, the 26th. The ruler of communication and daily life has an appointment with the powerful Pluto, next Saturday, the 29th, leaving everything very intense and deep. So, let’s beware of too harsh words. They can be final!

And to all this is added the fact that the planet Venus stay direct also in the sign of Capricorn. In apparent retrograde motion since late 2021, the brilliant planet that rules relationships, beauty and everything we value is moving again in the same direction as the sequence of zodiac signs, that is, from West to East, when we look, here from Earth, towards the sky. This movement is excellent news, as it makes us perceive more clearly the events related to the themes ruled by Venus.

So let’s focus to accomplish a lot! A week full of harmony for all of us!

Check below the weekly horoscope with trends for the 12 zodiac signs for the period from January 24 to 30, 2022.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, also read the trends for that sign. To understand the relationship between rising sign and horoscope, see my article on this topic on my website!

– If you do not know your ascendant, you can calculate your Astral Map for free by clicking on this link: www.virginiagaia.com.br/mapa-astral-gratuito

Aries

Beware of radicalism, Aries. You are very excited and full of initiative, but you have to be calm. Many important decisions this week may not go back, so be aware of that.

Bull

The field of relationships is hectic, Taurus. That’s why it’s important to be honest, but also be careful with your words. Try to be supportive and understanding.

Twins

It’s time to focus and seek to accomplish with more awareness, Gemini. The week promises to be hectic, so you need to be ready to take care of everything without despairing.

Cancer

It’s time to respect your needs and be more you, Cancer. The topic of relationships and also seduction is hot, but you still need to know where you are stepping.

Lion

Preserve your intimacy without seeming too reserved, Leo. Also take care of family issues and be open to dialogue at home. By the way, take care of the energy where you live.

Virgin

Try to listen to people more and process thoughts better before expressing opinions, Virgo. Use high mental activity to research new topics.

Lb

The week calls for more financial organization, Libra. Know what is really important and avoid hasty decisions in this area. Be cautious.

Scorpion

The week favors deep reflections and also the use of intuition. Take the moment to better understand the people around you, seeing who you can trust and what you can talk about.

Sagittarius

The period favors reflection and care for everything that involves your peace of mind. Choose priorities and avoid wearing out with what doesn’t give a return.

Capricorn

Think long term, but beware of overly grandiose dreams. It’s important to be calm so you can build things up little by little.

Aquarium

Pay attention to your career, Aquarius. Focus on work and look for the right partnerships and companies. Avoid people who seem to hide ulterior motives.

Fish

The week favors reflection on deep and philosophical themes, Pisces. Look for opportunities to expand your knowledge. It is critical that you think long term.

