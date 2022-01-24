Cíntia Dicker reveals the use of “little toys” away from Scooby

Yahoo Originals

Reaching half a billion views, Niina Secrets was secretly recording at the beginning of her career

Content creator, beauty influencer and entrepreneur. This is the reality of Niina Secrets, from São Paulo, who has more than 400 million views on her Youtube videos about beauty and makeup. Yahoo Guest Interview this week, the influencer recalled the beginning of her career back in 2010, when she started recording videos hidden from her family. “I was ashamed to death, I expected to be alone at home to record, I was afraid that my friends would make fun of me, it was not so common to be a youtuber, the hardest thing was really dealing with my shyness and nervousness of being in front of the cameras. In addition to the whole process of recording a video, editing, uploading.” Niina remembers that her resourcefulness improved as she trained on the recordings. And that’s how she managed to overcome shyness and barriers imposed by herself. “I was 16 when I created my channel, it was totally a hobby to play on the internet and record videos. I was doing, I was testing and I was learning. I was letting go in front of the cameras because I really was very restrained, I spoke very quietly. And I gradually realized that I could make money from it.” Download the Yahoo Mail app in less than 1 minute and receive all your emails in one place. numbers grow and decided to better understand its audience and focus on beauty content. “My first experience making money was monetizing the videos. I remember you had to wait until you had saved 100 dollars to be able to redeem that money and I looked at it every day. And it went up a penny, you know? I waited to collect this money to make my first redemption and I spent it on makeup, products, investment in the channel. One day, I received a letter from Google at home. A letter indeed. I was shocked: ‘My God, how chic, it came from the United States.’ They were inviting me to be a partner in their ad program. That moment was incredible.” Niina believes that the routine she developed to talk to her audience was one of the great pillars for her success today. On Instagram alone, she talks to around 3.5 million followers daily. “I was always very consistent in my posts, I didn’t let my followers down and delivered a lot of content. This followed along my journey and they started to trust me, my opinions. There I really began to influence my followers.”