Clandestine passenger found alive on plane wheels in Amsterdam

posted on 01/23/2022 20:28

Dutch police said they found a stowaway passenger alive in the wheel section of a cargo plane that landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport from South Africa.

Flights from Johannesburg to Amsterdam take about 11 hours, and the cargo plane made a stopover in Nairobi, Kenya.

A spokesman for carrier Cargolux confirmed to Reuters that the stowaway was on a flight operated by the company.

It is unknown whether the man boarded the plane in South Africa or Kenya.

It is very rare for stowaways on long flights to survive, due to the cold and low oxygen level at high altitudes.

The man’s age and nationality have yet to be determined, according to police.

“The man was found alive in the nose section of the plane and was taken to hospital in stable condition,” Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds told AFP news agency.

“It’s quite remarkable that the man is still alive,” she said.

