Clandestine passenger survives trip on plane’s landing gear – 01/23/2022

A stowaway traveled nearly nine thousand kilometers between Johannesburg, South Africa, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, hiding in the undercarriage of a cargo plane. The announcement was made this Sunday (23) by the Dutch military police.

According to Joanne Helmonds, a spokeswoman for the Dutch military police, the man was hospitalized as soon as he was discovered at Amsterdam-Schiphol airport, inside the aircraft’s front wheel system. The individual has not had his identity and nationality revealed.

The man reportedly hid just before takeoff in Johannesburg. “He was discovered alive and quickly transported to a hospital,” Helmonds said. For her, it is surprising that the individual survived the journey, with an average duration of 11 hours, and the extremely low temperatures at high altitudes.

Helmonds reiterated that the police are carrying out an investigation with the company Cargolux Italia, which chartered the plane. “Our main concern, of course, is this man’s health,” he said.

Clandestine passengers on flights to the Netherlands are rare, the police spokeswoman reiterated. According to her, the previous attempts were carried out by citizens from Nigeria or Kenya.

In 2021, Dutch border police discovered the body of a Nigerian man on the undercarriage of a plane flying into Amsterdam-Schiphol airport. A year earlier, the case of teenager Laurent Barthélémy Ani Guibahi, 14, moved France. Born in Côte d’Ivoire, the boy died in the wheel system of an Air France plane, which flew from Abidjan to Paris.

(With information from AFP)