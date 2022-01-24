Cleo Smith case: Man arrested after kidnapping pleads guilty | World

Playback / WA Police Force Cleo Smith case: Man arrested after kidnapping pleads guilty

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, admitted to kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith in Australia on Monday. The case had worldwide repercussions at the end of 2021, when the girl went missing for 18 days after being taken from the tent where she was camping with her family on the outskirts of Carnarvon, on October 16.

Kelly remains in custody at a maximum security prison in the city of Perth, where he was transferred on November 5, two days after Cleo was found locked in his home.

The suspect is due to face District Court in March and a sentence will follow. Australian media reported that the confession came as a surprise, as many expected the case to be closed after a lengthy court process.

remember the case

Cleo disappeared hours after waking her mother, Ellie, during the night to ask for water. The two went back to sleep soon after. By morning, however, the little girl was no longer in her tent at the Blowholes camp. Ellie said the family’s tent was practically wide open when she woke up.

“Cleo was on a mattress, and our little baby (the girl’s younger sister) was in a crib right next to her. We had a divider. So we were (mother and boyfriend Jake Gliddon) on an inflatable mattress too. ( In the morning) I went to the other space, the zipper was unzipped and Cleo was gone…

More than 100 police officers mobilized in the search and a reward of 1 million Australian dollars (more than R$ 4 million at the current exchange rate) was offered for information that could lead to the whereabouts of the child or to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the crime.

Cleo was located after nearly three weeks in a house in Carnarvon. At the time, police reported that agents had to break into the house, which was locked. Terence Darrell Kelly was arrested on a street near the property.