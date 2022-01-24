Cobra Kai: Who won the most fights in the Netflix series? It wasn’t Miguel or Robby – News Seen on the web

Journalist who loves good stories and combines a passion for cinema and TV with communication to delve even more into the universes and characters that already make your eyes shine. Popcorn, thrillers, drama and a dash of reality are the perfect recipe for every day.

Cobra Kai already has season 5 confirmed and everything can change in the Netflix series, but for now, we have an absolute champion among the characters.

In the darling Netflix series, Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) returned to train new students – who were as committed as their senseis – including in real life. But among all the young apprentices, there’s one name that stands out and has won more fights than all the others – and it’s none of the protagonists. Our absolute champion is Tory Nichols, character played by Peyton List (Diary of a Wimpy Kid).

the rival of Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) was involved in fewer fights than the protagonists Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and still won more times than them. Tory fought 19 times during Cobra Kai’s 4 seasons and won 15 of them – meanwhile Miguel won 9 of his 20 fights and Robby won 11 of his 23 fights. Check out the Netflix chart:

Cobra Kai combat ranking (via Sensacine)



Looking at the numbers in more detail, Miguel, whose fate in the series is still mysterious, is among the most beaten in Snake Kai compared to the number of times he fought. He has lost 8 times, a number that ties with Robby and comes a little ahead of second on the list, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), who has lost 5 times.

Cobra Kai: Jacob Bertrand Wasn’t Happy With Hawk’s Turnaround

Tory and Sam LaRusso in Cobra Kai: Who Wins?





One of the main matches of the 4th season of the series – and which has already left us curious to know what might come next – was the women’s final of All Valley tournament, played by Tory and Sam. The Cobra Kai fighter got the better of it, and with that, the Netflix rankings show us that Tory only lost 3 times during the series – but some of those wins tasted bitter.

In the final chapter of the season, which was full of twists and turns, we see that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) bribed the tournament jury so that his dojo would win. Unintentionally, Tory discovers the maracutaia and is clearly shaken – will redemption come for the character in the future?

Will Cobra Kai have a season 5?

The good news is that this question will not go unanswered and season 5 of Cobra Kai is already guaranteed by Netflix. Incidentally, the next batch of episodes probably won’t be the last either – at least that’s what co-creator Josh Heald says. “Season 5 is huge, with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things you haven’t seen before on the show. And it’s not the end,” he said in an interview with ScreenRant.

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Is In Season 4 Of The Netflix Series And You Didn’t Even Notice